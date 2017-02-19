3 seasons available (13 episodes)

Comedy Central Presenta

TV14ComedyLatinoTV Series2017

Comedy Central Presenta es un show que consiste en monólogos de un comediante por epi...more

Comedy Central Presenta es un show que consiste en monólogos de u...More

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1 2 3

Machos Mis Huevos

Comedy Central Presenta: "Machos Mis Huevos", un especial de comedia donde Nicho Peña Vera, Manu Nna, Pablo L. Morán y Ray Contreras presentan rutinas de stand-up con una perspectiva única.

No Somos Princesas

Comedy Central Presenta: "No Somos Princesas", un especial de comedia en donde Alexis de Anda, Michelle Rodríguez, Marcela Lecuona y Kikis dan sus observaciones sobre el feminismo, el machismo, y de cómo sobrevive una mujer en México.

Viva México Cabrones

Comedy Central Presenta: "Viva México Cabrones", un especial de comedia donde Mike Salazar, Tío Rober, Juan Carlos Escalante y Miguel Burra presentan rutinas de stand-up con una perspectiva muy mexicana.
Episode 1

Al Cabo es Comedia

Comedy Central Presenta: "Al Cabo es Comedia", un especial de comedia conducido por Ricardo O'Farrill con el Capi Pérez, LNG /SHT y Pepe Y Teo.

Comedy Central Presenta: No somos princesas

Viva México Cabrones

Comedy Central Presenta: Al Cabo es Comedia

Comedy Central Presenta: El Diablito "Esta es mi Voz"

Comedy Central Presenta: Ale Ley: La Ley y el Desorden

Comedy Central Presenta: Isaac Salame "Más Blanco Que Nunca"

Comedy Central Presenta: Monica Escobedo #Eres Valiente

Comedy Central Presenta: Franco Escamilla: El Comediante del Sombrero.

Comedy Central Presenta: Eduardo Talavera #Frágil

Comedy Central Presenta: Alex Chaparro Salazar: Ya No Es Lo Mismo

Comedy Central Presenta: Roberto Flores: Políticamente Correcto

Ese Wey: Prueba y Error

About this Show

Comedy Central Presenta

Comedy Central Presenta es un show que consiste en monólogos de un comediante por episodio tratando variados temas.

