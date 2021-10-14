About this Show
Clash of the Cover Bands
E!’s new music competition series is hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss with global powerhouse Meghan Trainor, Grammy-nominated powerhouse singer-songwriter Adam Lambert and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ester Dean serving as celebrity judges. The half-hour series brings together the best of the best cover bands from across the country to celebrate music and the art of performance across all genres. In each of the episodes, two bands of similar musical genre (e.g., Pop Divas, ’80s icons, kings of country, platinum icons, rock legends, etc.) go head-to-head over the course of two rounds to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance, with a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000 and bragging rights. At the end of the season, one winner will be crowned with a chance to take home a big cash prize of $25,000 and set to appear in studio for a musical performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”