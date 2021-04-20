About this Show
Cinema Toast
Produced by the team at Duplass Brothers Productions, CINEMA TOAST is a wildly experimental new series from an eclectic group of indie filmmakers who?ve re-edited and re-scored footage from public domain films and overdubbed them with performances of contemporary actors to tell new, wholly original stories. The varied voiceover cast includes Fred Armisen, Alison Brie, Nicole Byer, Colman Domingo, Chloe Fineman, Jake Johnson, Chris Meloni, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Christina Ricci, Dan Stevens, Lorraine Toussaint & more.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month