Cinema Toast

DramaTV Series2021

Produced by the team at Duplass Brothers Productions, CINEMA TOAST is a wildly experi...more

Produced by the team at Duplass Brothers Productions, CINEMA TOAS...More

Season1
Episode 1

Familiesgiving

A young couple have their Friendsgiving upended. Series premiere.
Episode 2

Report on the Canine Auto-Mechanical Soviet Threat

A young boy falls victim to reanimated Russian dog corpses.
Episode 3

Quiet Illness

Johanna grapples with her inescapable fate at the hands of her husband.
Episode 4

After the End

A monster hunting team realizes the true monsters are amongst themselves.
Episode 5

The Cowboy President

Two operatives try to determine if Ronald Reagan is mentally impaired.
Episode 6

Kiss, Marry, Kill

A sorcerer creates a potion that allows Vivian to shape-shift.
Episode 7

Warehouse Friends

Workers in a big box warehouse facility pursue better working conditions.
Episode 8

Attack of the Karens

Zombies reimagined as suburban women with complaints.
Episode 9

One Gay Wedding and a Thousand Funerals

Men and women throw themselves off a tall ladder to protest gay marriage.
Episode 10

The Gunshot Heard 'Round the World

A riff on film noir via a fever dream landscape. Series finale.

About this Show

Cinema Toast

Produced by the team at Duplass Brothers Productions, CINEMA TOAST is a wildly experimental new series from an eclectic group of indie filmmakers who?ve re-edited and re-scored footage from public domain films and overdubbed them with performances of contemporary actors to tell new, wholly original stories. The varied voiceover cast includes Fred Armisen, Alison Brie, Nicole Byer, Colman Domingo, Chloe Fineman, Jake Johnson, Chris Meloni, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Christina Ricci, Dan Stevens, Lorraine Toussaint & more.

DramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

