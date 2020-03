Chio's School Road

Miyamo Chio, a first-year at the completely ordinary high school Samejima Academy, has a fondness for the phrase "the lower end of average." Chio just wants to get through her school life without standing out too much, but for some reason, all kinds of obstacles await her along the path she takes to school. Her long-time friend Nonomura Manana, who's trying to quit being an otaku; the flawless Hosokawa Yuki, who occupies the top caste in the school; and lots of nameless people about town find themselves in Chio's path as she employs the (useless) techniques she's acquired from her Western video games in her daily efforts to get to school in one piece.