Chief Kim

Can corporate politics turn a bad person into a good person? Kim Sung Ryong (Namgoong Min) is a skilled accountant who works for gangsters. He makes his way into a company called TQ Group as a middle manager in the accounting department with the intention of embezzling money from the company so that he can retire to his beloved Denmark. Prosecutor-turned-corporate hired gun Seo Yool (Junho) brings Sung Ryong into the company because he assumes that Sung Ryong would be easy to control and will look the other way with all the financial corruption going on in the company under the direction of Chairman Park Hyun Do (Park Young Gyu). As Sung Ryong tries to work with assistant director, Yoon Ha Kyung (Nam Sang Mi), and the rest of the hard-working staff in the accounting department, he somehow ends up foiling the company’s many attempts to bulldoze over the rights of its employees. Sung Ryong’s mindset begins to change about what exactly he came to to TQ Group to do. Whose side will he decide to be on? “Chief Kim” is a 2017 South Korean drama series directed by Lee Jae Hoon.