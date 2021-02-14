1 season available

Cherries WildCherries Wild

TVPGVideogames • TV Series2021

Created by Wes Kauble and hosted by Jason Biggs, this all-new, first-of-its-kind, hig...more

Created by Wes Kauble and hosted by Jason Biggs, this all-new, fi...More

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Javier and Sha'tarra

Contestants Javier and Sha'tarra compete.
Episode 2

Cara and Gwen

Contestants Gwen and Cara compete.

A 30-Foot Slot Machine

Age Is Just A Number from "Is Halle Berry Named After a Department Store?"

Contestants Javier & Sha'tarra Go For It from "Is Halle Berry Named After a Department Store?"

Jason Explains The Game To Javier & Sha'tarra from "Is Halle Berry Named After a Department Store?"

About this Show

Cherries Wild

Created by Wes Kauble and hosted by Jason Biggs, this all-new, first-of-its-kind, high-stakes and fast-paced half-hour game show features two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay during which a team of two contestants tries to "solve the slots" in the hope of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, contestants spin the reels on the enormous, three-story tall slot machine in an attempt to capture all five wild cherries and win the ultimate prize.

Host: Jason Biggs

TVPGVideogamesTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
