Celebrity Home Raiders

"Celebrity Home Raiders" isn't the first show to feature celebrities taking viewers on tours of their homes, but it may be the first that has the famous people looking through their personal memorabilia collections to find treasures that they can auction off for charity. Looking through the homes with the stars are host Kit Hoover and auctioneers Darren Julien and Martin Nolan, who discuss each item's sentimental value while haggling with the star over what it would be worth at auction. The celebrities have certain goals they want to meet with their charitable donations, but whether or not they reach those goals depends on whether the bidders value the items as highly as the celebs do.