Catering Wars

Who knew that catering was such a cutthroat profession? This series provides a look at four of Atlanta's top catering companies -- Pat's Perfect Party, Hottie Hawgs BBQ, Oceans Catering and Atlanta's Finest Catering -- as they try to outbid one another to get gigs in an attempt to rise to the top of the competitive Atlanta catering market. When events are posted online, the caterers place bids -- often underbidding their competitors by just a dollar -- with the goal of being selected for the job. But the companies can't go too low with their bids because, if they bite off more than they can chew, they can't go to their clients to ask for more money. If a company sets its price too low, it's possible the company could lose money on a job.more

TV14RealityAward Shows & EventsBiographyDocumentariesTV Series2021
