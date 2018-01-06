Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card

Guided by the Key of Dreams, Sakura embarks on a new adventure! Sakura had managed to capture all of the Clow Cards which could bring disaster to the world and turned them into her own Sakura Cards. Now it’s spring. With cherry trees in full blossom, Sakura is just entering middle school. Her beloved Syaoran has returned from Hong Kong, and Sakura was thrilled to be going to school with him again. But one night, something strange happens to her Cards... On top of that, strange things keep happening in Tomoeda. Guided by the Key she encountered in her dream, Sakura starts collecting Cards again. And then, a new girl transfer into her class...