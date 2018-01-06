1 season available

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Animation, Kids • TV Series • 2018

Guided by the Key of Dreams, Sakura embarks on a new adventure! Sakura had managed to capture all of the Clow Cards which could bring disaster to the ...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Sakura and the Clear Cards

It's April, the cherry trees are in full bloom, and Sakura has entered Tomoeda Middle School. She's reunited with Syaoran, who has returned from Hong Kong, and her new student life has begun.
Episode 2

(Sub) Sakura and the Room With No Exit

It's the new term, and the hot topic at school is clubs! Sakura and Tomoyo decide to join the same clubs they did in elementary school, cheerleading and chorus.
Episode 3

(Dub) Sakura's Heavy Rain Alert

It's been raining buckets all day. Sakura and Tomoyo take shelter in a park on the way home from school, and suddenly the Key of Dreams at Sakura's chest begins to shine... Is it the work of a card?
Episode 4

(Sub) Sakura and the Lovely Transfer Student

A new transfer student named Akiho Shinomoto joins Sakura's class. She's just arrived in Japan after living overseas, so her Japanese is still very stiff and formal. Sakura invites her to eat lunch with her group, excited to make a new friend.
Episode 5

(Dub) Sakura Feels a Pull at the Flower Viewing

Sakura is having a flower-viewing party with her friends Tomoyo, Syaoran, Chiharu, Naoko, and Yamazaki, as well as the new transfer student Akiho.
Episode 6

(Sub) Sakura, the Rabbit, and the Song of the Moon

Sakura continues to face the hooded figure in her dreams. At school, everyone says they want to hear Akiho sing again after being charmed by her voice at their flower-viewing party, so they meet in the music room after classes are over.
Episode 7

(Sub) Sakura and a Game of Tag in the Garden

Sakura and Kero-chan visit Tomoyo's house to test the abilities of the Record card. Tomoyo's mother appears and gives Sakura an enthusiastic welcome, then the girls head outside to test the card.
Episode 8

(Dub) Sakura, the Clock, and a Hide-and-Seek Game

Sakura finds out that Akiho has moved into the mansion formerly inhabited by Clow Reed's reincarnation, Eriol. She pays a visit with Tomoyo and meets Kaito, the butler who's been taking care of Akiho since her childhood.
Episode 9

(Dub) Sakura's Thrilling Aquarium Visit

Sakura invites Syaoran out for the day with tickets given to her by her father. She's worked hard on the rolled omelets for their lunch, and now they make their way to the aquarium Sakura visited when she captured the Clow Card, Watery.
Episode 10

(Sub) Sakura and the Sleep Labyrinth

Akiho pays a visit to Sakura's house one evening while her father and brother are both away. They look at Sakura's elementary school pictures and have dinner together, but then Akiho suddenly falls asleep.
Episode 11

(Sub) Sakura and the Upside-Down Penguin

Syaoran meets Kaito through a chance encounter on the way home from school. He informs Eriol, whom he's beem secretly keeping in touch with, and they both begin to suspect Kaito is a very powerful magician.
Episode 12

(Dub) Sakura and the Icy Ball-Sports Tournament

It's the day of the ball-sports tournament everyone's been looking forward to. The athletic Sakura makes a strong showing in the basketball event!
Episode 13

(Sub) Sakura and Welcome Back, Meiling

Sakura is overjoyed to see Syaoran's cousin, Meiling, make an unannounced visit from Hong Kong. Meiling asks to stay at Sakura's house, so they head straight there. Meanwhile, the power Toya lost by giving it to Yukito is gradually starting to return.
Episode 14

(Dub) Sakura, the Shrine, and the Zoo

Sakura is visiting the Tsukimine Shrine market with Meiling, Akiho, and the rest of their friends. She enjoys a day of browsing the many shops and stalls on the grounds along with Akiho, who's never seen a Japanese shrine before.
Episode 15

(Sub) Sakura's Nostalgic Viewing Party

Sakura has been invitied to Tomoyo's house, along with Meiling and Akiho. Tomoyo says there's something she wants to show them and leads everyone to her home theater, where she plays the video of a play they were all part of in elementary school.
Episode 16

(Sub) Sakura and Meiling's Friend

Sakura manages to capture the card that showed up at Tomoyo's house, but her relief is short-lived. As they're returning home, Sakura and Meiling are suddenly attacked by a mysterious girl in the road!
Episode 17

(Sub) Sakura and the Crazy Sweets

Today is the cooking lesson in home ec class that everyone's been looking forward to. Sakura's morning is thrown into a panic when she forgets her apron, but she and her friends are excited to make roll cakes in class.
Episode 18

(Dub) Sakura and the Fire and Water Birds

When Sakura senses a card late at night, she heads to Tsukimine Shrine with Kero-chan, Tomoyo, and Syaoran.
Episode 19

(Sub) Sakura and Akiho's Lullaby

Sakura is finally about to go and read to children with Yukito, and she invites Akiho, Syaoran, and Tomoyo to come along. Sakura's enthusiasm convinces Akiho to join her for the reading, while Syaoran agrees to contribute a piano accompaniment.
Episode 20

(Sub) Sakura, Rainbows, and Grandpa

Sakura is spending her Sunday morning making rolled omelets for the homemade lunches she's taking for her outing with Syaoran.
Episode 21

(Dub) Sakura, the Mirror, and the Key of Memories

Cerberus and Yue meet with Eriol via magic to discuss Sakura's new cards. Eriol has found out that Kaito took something from the magic association he once belonged to, but at that moment, Kaito's magic severs the trio's communication link.
Episode 22

(Dub) Sakura's Clear Cards

Sakura has seen the mysterious robed person in her dreams many times. It turns out Akiho has been having the same dreams herself, and she's grown worried over their unsettling contents.

