Campione

After defeating the God of War in mortal combat, 16 year old Kusanagi Godo is stuck with the position of Campione, or God Slayer. His new duty is to fight Herectical Gods, which really means he has to deal with a bevy of overly-worshippy female followers while trying not to become roadkill on the Highway to Heaven. Get ready for immortal affairs, heavenly harems and lots of dueling deities as the ultimate smash, bash and thrash of the Titans rocks both Heaven and Earth in Campione!