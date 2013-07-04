1 season available

Camp Lakebottom

TVY7 • Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Kids • TV Series • 2013

12-year-old prankster McGee was headed for an awesome summer at Camp Sunny Smiles when his bus took a wrong turn and landed him at old, run down and r...more

12-year-old prankster McGee was headed for an awesome summer at Camp Sunny Smiles when his bus took a wrong turn and landed him at old, run down and r...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Escape From Camp Lakebottom

McGee, Gretchen and Squirt arrive at Camp Lakebottom to find themselves held captive by a hungry zombie, a raging Sasquatch and a ruthless chef.
Episode 2

Rise of the Bottom Dwellers

McGee and Buttsquat compete to see whose camp is best but a race up Mt. Fittoblow triggers a volcano that could wipe out Lakebottom.
Episode 3

Late Afternoon of the Living Gitch

When Squirt’s stinky underwear is washed in toxic cleanser, the gitch comes alive and leads the rest of the laundry on a campaign of terror.
Episode 4

Mindsuckers from the Depths

A huge, evil leech attaches itself to Squirt’s skull and turns him into Evil Squirt, a super-genius bent on world domination. All hail leeches!
Episode 5

Jaws of Old Toothy

When Sawyer closes the beach because of a giant, raging fish, McGee vows to rid the lake of “Old Toothy”.
Episode 6

Arachnattack

Despite Rosebud’s ban on pets, Squirt brings home a baby, monster spider but Webster quickly webs up the camp in a cocoon of silk for a spidery meal!
Episode 7

Cluck of the Were-Chicken

When a hulking were-chicken stalks the camp, McGee must lead the hunt to prove his innocence.
Episode 8

Gnome Force

Buttsquat gnome-knaps one of Rosebud’s garden gnomes and McGee couldn’t care less until a squad of garden gnome commandos takes the counselors hostage.
Episode 9

Stage Fright

The Bottom Dwellers stage Armand’s awful play but a jealous Suzi unleashes an evil curse on the production.
Episode 10

Frankenfixer

McGee and the kids decide to help Sawyer out with his To Do list and end up finishing off the zombie’s Frankenstein monster.
Episode 11

Cheeks of Dread

Gretchen must confront her greatest and cutest fear when the Bottom Dwellers are trapped on Screech Island with a camper eating chipmunk.
Episode 12

Doo Doo Doomsday

McGee’s eagerness for presents almost destroys the biggest monster holiday of the year – Doo Doo Day – when he ruffles the feathers of the magical Permadactyl.
Episode 13

Marshmallow Madness

Armand goes into a feeding frenzy when wild marshmallows give the campers a rash that puffs them up and makes them look like tasty treats.
Episode 14

28 Suzi's Later

McGee and the Bottom Dwellers are hopelessly outnumbered when Suzi moves to Camp Lakebottom along with her posse of “mean girl” mud replicas.
Episode 15

Pranks for Nothing

Eager to regain his lost prank mojo, McGee releases a mischievous pixy named Hanky Pranky, unleashing a wave of increasingly dangerous pranks.
Episode 16

Zombie Dearest

McGee gets involved in Sawyer’s family troubles when he secretly invites Sawyer’s estranged mom for a visit, only to discover she’s a full on, brain eating zombie.
Episode 17

Terror from the Toybox

Buttsquat’s Teddy Bear washes up at Camp Lakebottom and hypnotizes the Bottom Dwellers into a fight to the death for his cuddly love.
Episode 18

Slimeball Run

Eager to win Buttsquat’s awesome new racer, McGee challenges him to cross-Lakebottom race – winner gets the cars and Camp Lakebottom!
Episode 19

Bite of the Buttsquat

No one believes McGee’s suspicion that the suddenly ultra-cool Buttsquat is a campyre until, one by one; they are turned into campyres too!
Episode 20

Sword of Ittibiticus

During a heat wave, McGee and the gang bring back a glacier and find a tiny, frozen minotaur warrior named Ittybitticus embedded inside.
Episode 21

It’s a Headless Horse, Man

McGee is thrilled when he wins a mounted horse head, until the horse head’s evil, body starts stealing the Bottom Dwellers noggins in a rodeo rampage.
Episode 22

Voyage to the Bottom of the Deep

McGee, Gretchen and Squirt discover another camp under the lake, along with fishy versions of themselves: McGill, Gretchfish and Spout.
Episode 23

Pirates of Ickygloomy

While playing Pirates on a shipwreck the Bottom Dwellers must battle the ghost Spitbeard the Pirate, who is determined to win back his ship.
Episode 24

Attack of the 50-Foot Squirt

When a rare meatball blossom causes Squirt to grow into a giant, Buttsquat uses him to attack camp Lakebottom, forcing the campers to battle their best pal.
Episode 25

Bloody Marty

The kids ignore Rosebuds warning and summon Bloody Marty from the ominous mirror world. Soon Squirt and Gretchen are trapped in the mirror and it is up to McGee to out-party Bloody Marty to save his pals.
Episode 26

Ghost in the Mower

The Bottom Dwellers summon a ghostly Groundskeeper to help take care of their overgrown soccer field. The groundskeeper takes his job very seriously and before they know it the campers are keeping off the grass to save their lives!
Episode 27

Trouble in Spit Creek

During a game of Stink Toss, McGee and Buttsquat get lost in the forest for what feels like days! They must work together to survive the terrors of the forest and make it back to camp safely.
Episode 28

The Spy Who Squatched Me

The Bottom Dwellers discover that Armand was once a secret agent when they visit his old hideaway at the top of a mountain. His old nemesis comes back to face him one last time in a battle of wits and dance moves.
Episode 29

Ants in Our Camp

McGee mistakenly concocts a spray that shrinks the campers to a microscopic size. They meet a friendly blue ant who agrees to help them navigate their way through this now dangerously giant world to the kitchen to find a cure and return to normal size.
Episode 30

Fanboy Freakout

McGee, desperate to win a hovercraft, enters a photo of Armand into a Sasquatch photo contest. Soon, the gang is saving Armand from a crazy Sasquatch-napper!
Episode 31

Are You My Mummy?

The Campers and Buttsquat come across an ancient pyramid inhabited by mummy’s! The kids are soon sent running for their Mommy’s when Gretchen is mistaken for the missing Queen.
Episode 32

Slimey Come Home

Something big is lurking in Lake Ickygloomy and causing trouble for Buttssquat. Quick to blame the problems on Slimey, McGee and the gang must prove Slimey’s innocence.
Episode 33

McGee the Mermaid

The kids accidentally resurrect an evil mermaid who floods the camp in her first step to world domination.
Episode 34

Welcome to Buttcon

Buttsquat is holding the first ever comic-con and to make matters worse the special guest is McGee’s action star hero Captain Sterling Starling!
Episode 35

The Superfantastic Mega-Buds

After touching a glowing orb from outer space, McGee, Gretchen and Squirt get super fantastic mega powers!
Episode 36

It Came From My Nose

McGee is sick and confined to his bed. Disobeying Monster’s orders, he ventures outside to play. After a sneezing fit he is hunted down by a giant booger looking to return home to his nose.
Episode 37

High Plains Garbage Eater

It’s Western Week at camp and the gang finds themselves in the middle of a good ol’ fashioned show down with mutant raccoons, over garbage!
Episode 38

Dream a Little Scream

The Monsters tuck the Campers in to bed and warn them of the Dream Weevil. Taking the myth to heart McGee finds himself in a wild dream where he learns to overcome his fears and protect his friends from the Dream Weevil.
Episode 39

McGee. T

McGee befriends a frog-like alien creature that crash lands close by Camp Lakebottom. Buttsquat is determined to steal the alien to make him rich and famous!
Episode 40

The Great Tiki Hunt

McGee and the gang find an old Tiki Idol that comes to life after McGee plays its bongo drums. McGee must play for their lives when he challenges the Tiki to a rock-off. It is ukulele versus drums or be turned into a Tiki Idol forever.
Episode 41

Camp Plantbottom

It’s Suzi’s birthday and McGee ate her gift! Desperate to find her another gift McGee grows a mutant plant using Rosebud’s special fertilizer. When the plant takes over the camp with its enormous size the gang must find a way to destroy the mutant weed.
Episode 42

Game Over

The Monsters build an arcade game for the Campers based on Camp Lakebottom, called Camp Pixelbottom. While they all fight for a turn to play the game zaps them into the 2d world and the Campers need to play their way through the game.
Episode 43

Clockwork Slime

The Campers find a time travelling clock on the beach and use it to take a trip through Camp Lakebottom’s past and future. Along the way they save the camp from the clutches of Buttsquat who turns a slime geyser into a goldmine!
Episode 44

Ride the Haunted Howler

The Bottom Dwellers come across a haunted cabin ride in the middle of the forest and hop on. They soon realize this is no ordinary ride and have to stay on their feet to answer riddles and find their way out of the maze of haunted rooms.
Episode 45

Buttastic Journey

McGee is shrunk down to the size of an atom and accidently get’s slurped up by Buttsquat through his smoothie! Tiny McGee ends up in Buttsquat’s brain where he has control over Buttsquat’s body and must save his pals and Camp Lakebottom.
Episode 46

Monkey See, Monkey Kung Fu

Gretchen loses her Kung Fu Chi and it’s all McGee’s fault. After learning that Rosebud used to be a Kung Fu master they seek her for help in getting Gretchen’s Chi back by bringing them to defeat the legendary Dark Monkey Kung Fu Master.
Episode 47

Red Drawn

A travelling salesman visits Lakebottom one boring rainy day and sells McGee a magic pencil. When his drawings start to come to life and overrun the camp McGee must find a way to erase his monster mistake. Meanwhile, Squirt and Gretchen protect the camp.
Episode 48

Pandora’s Jock

Looking to beat his rivals at the first ever Ickygloomy Slopstical Course Race, McGee summons a Trainer Titan to help him shape up for the race. It all backfires when Buttsquat gets his hands on the trainer!
Episode 49

Ring Around the Gretchen

In an effort to enter the Camp Sunny Smiles beauty pageant Gretchen looks to connect with her girly side. McGee finds a ring that he thinks will help inspire her to find her inner girl – maybe a little too much.
Episode 50

Chilli Con Carnage

McGee and Buttsquat battle over who can make the best chili. When McGee adds some extra spice to his recipe his concoction boils over and a chili monster emerges. As it wreaks havoc on the camp, McGee realizes he’s bitten off more than he can chew.
Episode 51

Valley of the Iguanasquat

When the campers discover a prehistoric valley near Stinky Pits they also find a cursed gem that has the power to devolve living things – including IguanaSquat, half iguana half Buttsquat!
Episode 52

Legend of Wiggly’s Gold

A fake treasure hunt between the camps takes a real and dangerous turn when the campers find themselves trapped in a cave with Buttsquat hot on the heels of real pirate treasure.

