California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State

The California dream is not what it used to be. From extreme weather, raging wildfires and a cost of living that seems out of this world, it’s no wonder Californians are leaving the state by the thousands. But is the California Dream really dead? The ABC Owned Televisions Stations, in partnership with National Geographic, present California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State, a documentary taking a look at the future of the California Dream through the eyes of Californians and the people working together on solutions to keep the dream alive.