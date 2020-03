Busytown Mysteries

Curiosities are everywhere in Busytown and so are Huckle Cat, Lowly Worm, Sally Cat, Hilda Hippo plus Pig Will and Pig Won't. Each episode is an innovative blend of humor and learning based around six unforgettable friends and many other colorful characters from the amazing world of Richard Scarry's books. Viewers follow the friends as they scour Busytown looking for the answer to the episode's mystery.