Broke Bites: What the Fung?!

YouTube sensations The Fung Brothers bring their comedic stylings to TV in the foodie series "Broke Bites: What the Fung?!" Half-hour episodes feature Andrew and David Fung traveling the U.S. in search of first-rate, local eateries for the budget-conscious. With just $100 at their disposal, the brothers sample iconic fare -- from authentic, regional cuisine to more innovative and modern bites -- at each stop. Along the way, they meet like-minded food fans and learn how to make signature dishes from restaurant owners and chefs. The Fungs' online following grew out of their passion for comedy, hip-hop and food, which they shared in original videos that combined sketches, music and eats.