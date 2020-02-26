Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love

1 season available

TV14RealityTV Series • 2020

Season2
Episode 1

Will You Marry Me?

Three star-crossed couples are ready and waiting to get married, but unfortunately, all face opposition from their families. Over the next four weeks, the couples will work with a relationship expert to help find common ground with their parents.
Episode 2

Parents Just Don't Understand

The couples confront their skeptical parents and shock them with plans to get married in a matter of weeks. Relationship expert, Pastor Calvin Roberson, meets the couples' parents for the first time and hears their concerns about their child's choice.
Episode 3

Think Of The Children

Blair and Chris confront Blair's head-strong mother about her apparent prejudice leading to a shocking revelation about her own husband; Willi and Cameron face even greater resistance from their respective families over religion.
Episode 4

Family Feud

Willi works up the courage to ask Cameron for what she really wants but doesn't get the answer she was hoping for; all of the families sit down with Cal in one room for an explosive session with everyone in each other's business.
Episode 5

Don't Test Me

Michael and Leah confront Cameron about his unwillingness to convert; Kelly pushes boundaries and interrogates Chris, only to be met with resistance; Marvaline goes to extreme measures to know whether Kareem can be trusted.
Episode 6

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?

Cal instructs the couples to bring their families together by hosting a dinner with both sets of parents; Blair mistakenly thinks Korean barbecue might help Kelly understand Chris better; Kee Kee and Kareem's moms unite in their disapproval.
Episode 7

Dream Date or Living Nightmare

Tensions mount after Cal reveals his surprising plan for the couples to go on their dream dates; Willi's mom confronts Cameron over his Christian beliefs; Kareem's attempts at wooing Marvaline fall flat.
Episode 8

Pray on It

The couples confront their families one last time before Commitment Day; Blair wonders if she even wants to continue a relationship with her mom; Willi and Cameron meet with her family rabbi to discuss the challenges of Cameron converting to Judaism.
Episode 9

It All Comes Down to This

The couples have their final sit-down with Cal to announce their decision whether to get married or go their separate ways; Blair reaches out to her dad with marriage plans; Cameron and Willi move forward without her family's approval.
Episode 10

Forever Hold Your Peace

Cameron and Willi throw a party to announce their engagement but are unsure whether Willi's family will finally support their decision; Kelly makes one last-ditch effort to change Blair's mind about getting married.

About this Show

Bride & Prejudice" tackles race, religion, and sexual orientation by detailing familial bigotry that couples face as they prepare to get married. From an interfaith pair in Baltimore, to a gay twosome in Boston, and an interracial couple from Houston, the series introduces people whose path toward marriage is blocked by prejudiced family members who must approve of the unions. As engagements are announced and in-law meetings occur, viewers see the difficulties each couple encounters. Against the odds, the potential spouses aim to prove that their love can lead to long-lasting marriages.

Starring: Calvin Roberson

