Trailer
1 season available

Boys Before Flowers

TV14 • Comedy, Drama, International, Music, Korean • TV Series • 2009

Boys Over Flowers is one of the biggest Korean drama hits of our time, sweeping ratings and awards across Asia in 2009 and 2010. This Korean take on t...more

Watch Trailer

Boys Over Flowers is one of the biggest Korean drama hits of our time, sweeping ratings and awards across Asia in 2009 and 2010. This Korean take on t...more

Start watching Boys Before Flowers

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (25 episodes)

1 season available

(25 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

Just being rich isn't enough to survive the teen tyranny at Shinhwa - outsiders or loners are often marked as targets by the bored uber-clique F4.
Episode 2

Episode 2

A scandalous rumor is spread across the internet that a second-year student at Shinhwa High School, identified as Miss "K" is pregnant.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Not keen to watch Jan Di dancing with one of his best friends, Jun-Pyo leaves the ballroom and ends up taking out his frustration out by the poolside.
Episode 4

Episode 4

Making a sudden decision, Jan Di tells her mother she has to go somewhere and runs off, heading toward Namsan Tower.
Episode 5

Episode 5

Jan Di's bike is set on fire, while she is assaulted with water balloons and blasted with a fire extinguisher.
Episode 6

Episode 6

A psychic predicted that Jan Di would be losing something important, as a woman.
Episode 7

Episode 7

Jun-pyo plans to evict his best friend and Jan Di out of Shinhwa High School and out of the group, F4.
Episode 8

Episode 8

Jan Di rushes to the hospital after hearing that Jun-Pyo had been in an accident.
Episode 9

Episode 9

Yi-jung receives a hysterical call from his mother threatening to commit suicide because of his father.
Episode 10

Episode 10

Madam Kang drops in unexpectedly on the Geum family.
Episode 11

Episode 11

A notice on the chalkboard indicates that class has been moved to the science lab. The lab turns out to be empty, but Jan Di waits around, not noticing when a canister of gas rolls inside, slowly filling the room with its fumes.
Episode 12

Episode 12

Jan Di's father gets taken away by loan sharks, which inevitably forces Jan Di's mother to swallow her pride and beg Madam Kang for help.
Episode 13

Episode 13

After nearly six months, the F4 guys have graduated and moved on to university, while Jan Di has entered her final year of high school. She has not heard from Jun-pyo since his departure, nor have the rest of F4 kept in steady contact.
Episode 14

Episode 14

Jan Di waits to hear the results of F3's meeting with Jun-pyo, and can tell from their expressions that it was not good.
Episode 15

Episode 15

After treating Jan Di in a harsh manner, Mr. Jung prepares everything so that Jun-Pyo can go see her in Seoul. Will he be able to go without Madam Kang finding out?
Episode 16

Episode 16

Jan Di’s family hear about Jun-pyo’s engagement and ask her dejectedly if it’s true. Jan Di confirms it, so they to find out as much as they can about this mystery fiancée who stole Jan Di’s spot as Jun-pyo’s future wife
Episode 17

Episode 17

Ji-hoo can see how hurt Jan Di is by the kiss, and continues to follow her as she walks around in a daze.
Episode 18

Episode 18

Jun-pyo starts seeing Jae-Kyung in a different way, like he’s seeing her for the first time as a potential friend — or maybe more, a kindred spirit who understands him more than he’d anticipated.
Episode 19

Episode 19

Woo-bin tries to talk some sense into Yi-jung, who is hell-bent on drinking himself into oblivion.
Episode 20

Episode 20

At home, Jun-hee thinks back to how her mother interfered in her life, in much the same way she’s interfering in Jun-pyo’s now.
Episode 21

Episode 21

Yi-jung is waiting outside for Eun-jae, happy to see her until he overhears her phone conversation. From her words, it sounds like a call to a boyfriend.
Episode 22

Episode 22

Jun-pyo pleads for Jan Di to tell him not to get married.
Episode 23

Episode 23

Jun-pyo tells Jan Di that he'll protect her, but to Jun-pyo's surprise, she says that she does not want to be protected or taken care of.
Episode 24

Episode 24

Perhaps feeling it’s time to reveal one truth, Mr. Jung leads Jun-hee to the mystery patient’s bedside — and at the sight of her father, Jun-hee breaks down.
Episode 25

Episode 25

Jun-pyo asks Yumi to make the lunchbox again — proof that Yumi had taken credit for her lunch, which probably means she’s lying about the rest, too.

Trailer

You May Also Like

While You Were Sleeping (TV)
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Chief Kim
TV14 • Korean, International • TV Series (2017)
Oh My Venus
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
Being Erica
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Just Between Lovers
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2017)
Sailor Moon
TV14 • Animation, Anime • TV Series (1992)
The Legend of the Blue Sea
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Bess of Both Worlds
TV14 • Comedy, International • TV Series (2013)
Love Stage
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Nashville
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2012)
The Teenage Psychic
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2017)
Golden Time
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Hunderby
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2012)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (25 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial