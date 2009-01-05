Boys Before Flowers

Boys Over Flowers is one of the biggest Korean drama hits of our time, sweeping ratings and awards across Asia in 2009 and 2010. This Korean take on the popular Japanese manga of the same name, tackles complex issues involving outcasts, socio-economic disparity, family, love, and friendship. Jan Di is an average girl whose family owns a dry cleaning store located near the luxurious and well known Shin Hwa High School. After saving a boy from jumping off the roof of Shin Hwa High School, Jan Di is admitted into the school on a swimming scholarship. At school, Jan Di tries to avoid confrontation with the four richest and most spoiled boys known as the F4, because she knows what happens to those that stand against them. However, when Jan Di's friend, Oh Min Ji, accidentally gets ice cream on the leader of the F4's shoes, she's forced to declare war on the leader of the F4, Goo Joon Pyo. What will happen though, when she falls in love with someone from the F4 and Goo Joon Pyo starts feeling something for her too? Will the love triangle disrupt F4 and change their lives forever? Get ready for addictive drama, romance and comedy at it best.