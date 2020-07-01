1 season available (1 episode)

Born to PlayBorn to Play

Documentaries • Award Shows & Events • TV Series2020

Spend a season with the Boston Renegades, a women’s semi-professional tackle football...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Born to Play

Spend a season with the Boston Renegades, a women’s semi-professional tackle football team on a path for redemption after losing the national championship the previous year.

About this Show

Born to Play

DocumentariesAward Shows & EventsTV Series2020

