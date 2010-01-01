5 seasons available

Blossom

TVPG Comedy Sitcom TV Series 1991

Fifteen-year-old Blossom Russo is the only girl in a house that includes her session

Fifteen-year-old Blossom Russo is the only girl in a house that i...More

Episode 1

A New Life, Part 1

Major changes in the Russo household unsettle Blossom.
Episode 3

Puppy Love

Joey (Joey Lawrence) hesitates when Blossom (Mayim Bialik) asks him to fix her up on a date with one of his teammates (guest star Philip Angelotti).
Episode 4

Your New Planet

Blossom decides to make a video of life in the Russo household for Anthony and Shelly's unborn child.
Episode 5

The Wedding

Carol's ex-husband and Nick's ex-wife (guest stars Neil Duncan and Melissa Manchester) show up as wedding preparations are being made. With Mayim Bialik.
Episode 6

Writing the Wrongs

Blossom feels guilty about the grade she received on a paper describing her reluctance to accept Carol.
Episode 7

Dirty Rotten Scoundrel

Blossom (Mayim Bialik) has her hands full when she offers to baby-sit Kennedy and her obnoxious friend (Courtney Chase, guest star Francesca Smith).
Episode 8

The Game You Play Tomorrow

Six and Blossom are accepted at different colleges.
Episode 9

Blossom Gump

In a dream, Blossom affects celebrities' careers.
Episode 10

Oh, Baby

It is a labor of love when Blossom, Six and Joey (Mayim Bialik, Jenna von Oy, Joey Lawrence) rush Shelly (Samaria Graham) to the hospital to have her baby.
Episode 11

Mating Rituals

Blossom (Mayim Bialik) transforms herself into a voluptuous woman when she and Six (Jenna von Oy) crash a college party.
Episode 12

Hi Diddly Dee

Blossom (Mayim Bialik) reconsiders her interest in acting when she is asked to do an impressionistic improvisation. Guest star: Ian Abercrombie.
Episode 13

A Kiss Is Just a Kiss

Blossom's (Mayim Bialik) romantic evening with Steve (guest star Christopher Daniel Barnes) is interrupted.
Episode 14

Who's Not on First

Joey (Joey Lawrence) reconsiders his baseball career after having a strange dream. Guest star: Alex Trebek.

Blossom

Fifteen-year-old Blossom Russo is the only girl in a house that includes her session musician father, her curmudgeonly grandfather and two brothers, recovering addict Anthony and jock Joey, who is a few yards short of a first down. Mom has abandoned the family to pursue a singing career in Paris, and the family attempts to adjust. Blossom is not quite a beauty, but neither a geek. She is smart and reasonably popular. She dreams of a sitcom fantasy mother, and frequently gets ‘advice’ from famous celebrities. Blossom’s best friend, Six, an especially fast talker with a tendency to ramble, plays a significant part in her life.

Starring: Mayim Bialik, Ted Wass, Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Jenna Von Oy

