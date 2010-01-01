5 seasons available (100 episodes)
5 seasons available
(100 episodes)
About this Show
Blossom
Fifteen-year-old Blossom Russo is the only girl in a house that includes her session musician father, her curmudgeonly grandfather and two brothers, recovering addict Anthony and jock Joey, who is a few yards short of a first down. Mom has abandoned the family to pursue a singing career in Paris, and the family attempts to adjust. Blossom is not quite a beauty, but neither a geek. She is smart and reasonably popular. She dreams of a sitcom fantasy mother, and frequently gets ‘advice’ from famous celebrities. Blossom’s best friend, Six, an especially fast talker with a tendency to ramble, plays a significant part in her life.
