Bling It On

Bling is the thing in this limited series, which spotlights Boston-based fashion designer Sondra Celli. As one of the top Gypsy dressmakers in the country -- her creative designs are a big part of the TLC series "My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding -- Celli's success is rooted in being a "self-proclaimed pleaser and perfectionist," and working alongside her "blingettes" and seamstresses, she guarantees every outfit she designs -- whether it's for a Gypsy, a bride or a baby -- is absolutely impeccable, down to the very last detail. With seemingly every request, however, comes a demanding deadline, which means Celli and her team are always working against the clock to fulfill elaborate orders.