Blindspotting

“Blindspotting” centers on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. The series stars Jasmine Cephas Jones as “Ashley”; Benjamin Turner as “Earl,” who is fresh out of prison, wearing an ankle monitor and just trying to kill time and lay low; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as “Janelle,” Ashley’s close friend who’s just returned to the neighborhood after spending many years in Bali; Jaylen Barron as “Trish,” Miles’ half-sister, Atticus Woodward as “Sean,” Ashley and Miles’ sweet, smart and energetic son; Helen Hunt as “Rainey,” Miles’ mother who has strong opinions; and Rafael Casal who reprises his role as “Miles,” Ashley’s ride-or-die partner and father of their son.