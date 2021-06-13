1 season available (1 episode)

Blindspotting

TVMADramaComedyTV Series2021

“Blindspotting” centers on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life...more

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

The Ordeal

Ashley is ready to ring in the New Year with Miles, her partner of 12 years. However, when she turns the corner, her whole world is turned upside down.

Blindspotting Premieres June 13th

About this Show

Blindspotting

“Blindspotting” centers on Ashley, who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister. The series stars Jasmine Cephas Jones as “Ashley”; Benjamin Turner as “Earl,” who is fresh out of prison, wearing an ankle monitor and just trying to kill time and lay low; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as “Janelle,” Ashley’s close friend who’s just returned to the neighborhood after spending many years in Bali; Jaylen Barron as “Trish,” Miles’ half-sister, Atticus Woodward as “Sean,” Ashley and Miles’ sweet, smart and energetic son; Helen Hunt as “Rainey,” Miles’ mother who has strong opinions; and Rafael Casal who reprises his role as “Miles,” Ashley’s ride-or-die partner and father of their son.

Starring: Jasmine Cephas JonesBenjamin Earl TurnerAtticus WoodwardJaylen BarronCandace Nicholas-Lippman

TVMADramaComedyTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

