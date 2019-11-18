In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive...more
In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate an...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe left or right, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection – or perhaps just any connection – take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
About this Show
Blind Date
In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe left or right, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection – or perhaps just any connection – take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month