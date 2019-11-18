1 season available (45 episodes)

Blind DateBlind Date

TV14RealityComedyRomanceTV Series2019

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive...more

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate an...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 2

Episode 2

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 3

Episode 3

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 4

Episode 4

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 5

Episode 5

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 6

Episode 6

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 7

Episode 7

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 8

Episode 8

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 9

Episode 9

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 10

Episode 10

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 11

Episode 11

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 12

Episode 12

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 13

Episode 13

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 14

Episode 14

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 15

Episode 15

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 16

Episode 16

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 17

Episode 17

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 18

Episode 18

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 19

Episode 19

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 20

Episode 20

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 21

Episode 21

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 22

Episode 22

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 23

Episode 23

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 24

Episode 24

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 25

Episode 25

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 26

Episode 26

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 27

Episode 27

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 28

Episode 28

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 29

Episode 29

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 30

Episode 30

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 31

Episode 31

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 32

Episode 32

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 33

Episode 33

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 34

Episode 34

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 35

Episode 35

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 36

Episode 36

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 37

Episode 37

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 38

Episode 38

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 39

Episode 39

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 40

Episode 40

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 41

Episode 41

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 42

Episode 42

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 43

Episode 43

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 44

Episode 44

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.
Episode 45

Episode 45

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.

About this Show

Blind Date

In the age of social media where preconceived notions dominate and dating apps thrive on a swipe left or right, hopeful singles looking to form a true connection – or perhaps just any connection – take the ultimate plunge when they embark on a blind date.

Starring: Nikki Glaser

TV14RealityComedyRomanceTV Series2019
  • hd

You May Also Like

Dating: No Filter
TV14 • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Shahs of Sunset
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2012)
Texicanas
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2019)
Vanderpump Rules
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2013)
The Real Housewives of New York City
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2008)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2009)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2010)
The Real Housewives of Orange County
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
Married to Medicine
TV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on