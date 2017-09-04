About this Show
Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.
"Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G." explores the people and places that shaped the life of the late Christopher Wallace: his youth hustling on the streets of Brooklyn, his rise to fame with his confidante and collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs, his relationships with Faith Evans and Lil' Kim, his feud with Tupac Shakur, and his shocking murder on the streets of Los Angeles.
Starring: Faith EvansVoletta WallaceLil CeaseSean "Diddy" CombsShawn "Jay-Z" Carter