1 season available (1 episode)

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.

"Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G." explores the people and places that shaped the life of the late Christopher Wallace: his youth hustling on the streets of Brooklyn, his rise to fame with his confidante and collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs, his relationships with Faith Evans and Lil' Kim, his feud with Tupac Shakur, and his shocking murder on the streets of Los Angeles.more

"Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G." explores the people and pl...More

Starring: Faith EvansVoletta WallaceLil Cease

TV14BiographyDocumentariesMusicAward Shows & EventsTV Series2017
  • hd

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.

"Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G." explores the people and places that shaped the life of the late Christopher Wallace: his youth hustling on the streets of Brooklyn, his rise to fame with his confidante and collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs, his relationships with Faith Evans and Lil' Kim, his feud with Tupac Shakur, and his shocking murder on the streets of Los Angeles.

Starring: Faith EvansVoletta WallaceLil CeaseSean "Diddy" CombsShawn "Jay-Z" Carter

TV14BiographyDocumentariesMusicAward Shows & EventsTV Series2017
  • hd

You May Also Like

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
David Bowie: The Last Five Years
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2017)
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
TV14 • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Stripped: Los Angeles
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
New Order: Decades
Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2018)
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
TVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The Black Full Monty
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
The Show
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
Sex for Sale: The Untold Story
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Beah: A Black Woman Speaks
TV14 • Biography, Documentaries • TV Series (2004)
Long Hot Summers: The Story of The Style Council
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality
TVMA • Biography, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Stars and Strife
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
LIMITED TIME
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$64.99/mo*
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
*Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) + Live TV plan only. $54.99/month for 3 months, then $64.99/month. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 10/28/21. Hulu + Live TV discount offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not had Hulu in the past 3 months) only. Hulu + Live TV free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not taken a free trial of Hulu in the past 12 months) only.
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Sports Add-OnSports Add-On
Sports Add-On
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.