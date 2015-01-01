1 season available (8 episodes)

Most TV dating shows feature singles who fit the common perception of a traditional model. "Big Women: Big Love" does things differently, shining the spotlight on plus-sized women as they navigate a challenging dating scene. While searching for a mate is often difficult for anybody, being extra curvy can make it even trickier. The featured women include Jenn, a Midwesterner now living in Los Angeles and looking for a cuddly guy with a beard; makeup artist Jessica, who recently lost 100 pounds and lives with her overbearing mother; single mom Kristi, whose dating guru is the Internet; Mar, a wannabe singer with a penchant for skinny bad boys; and Sabrina, a self-professed dork in search of a man who shares her love of video games.more

TV14RomanceRealityTV Series2015
