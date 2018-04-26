1 season available (1 episode)

Best of Cheddar

TVGNewsBusiness & Finance • TV Series2018

The best interviews with visionaries in technology, media, and entertainment

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

Ex-NY Giant Tiki Barber Weighs in on New College Athlete Compensation Rules

College athletes can officially start getting paid for the use of their name, likeness, and build. The former University of Virginia and New York Giants running back Tiki Barber joined Cheddar to voice his support for the NCAA policy change.

About this Show

