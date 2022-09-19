Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Best In DoughBest In Dough

At a time when there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier…Pizza! In this cheesy new competition series each episode features three epic pizza makers from all walks of life battling it out over two rounds. First, the out of the box challenge takes the pizza makers out of their culinary comfort zone and pushes them to think of pizza in a completely different way. Next, it’s time for the final dough down where the pizza makers get to make the pie that defines them. Only one will walk away with $10,000 and the title of Best in Dough!more

Starring: Wells AdamsDaniele U'DitiMillie Peartree

Cooking & FoodLifestyle & CultureRealityTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

Best In Dough Trailer

