The life of Fuat Akıncı, a successful and respected lawyer, changes when his daughter experiences an unfortunate event. Seeking revenge, Fuat responds to mysterious messages sent to his phone that will eventually turn his life upside down and make him confront his past in the middle of darkness and light.more

The life of Fuat Akıncı, a successful and respected lawyer, changes when his daughter experiences an unfortunate event. Seeking revenge, Fuat responds to mysterious messages sent to his phone that will eventually turn his life upside down and make him confront his past in the middle of darkness and light.

