6 seasons available (52 episodes)

Being Mary JaneBeing Mary Jane

TV14DramaBlack StoriesTV Series • 2013

BEING MARY JANE is BET's first one-hour drama brought to us by the creator of "Girlfr...more

BEING MARY JANE is BET's first one-hour drama brought to us by th...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther 1 2 3 4 5
Episode 1

Becoming Pauletta

BEING MARY JANE is BET's first one-hour drama brought to us by the creator of "Girlfriends" and "The Game." The series focuses on the life of SNC news anchor, Mary Jane Paul. She seems to have it all, yet something is missing.

About this Show

Being Mary Jane

BEING MARY JANE is BET's first one-hour drama brought to us by the creator of "Girlfriends" and "The Game." The series focuses on the life of SNC news anchor, Mary Jane Paul. She seems to have it all, yet something is missing.

Starring: Gabrielle UnionOmari HardwickLisa VidalRichard RoundtreeRichard Brooks

TV14DramaBlack StoriesTV Series • 2013
  • hd
You May Also Like
Billions
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
Party of Five (en Español)
Drama • TV Series (2020)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
I May Destroy You
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Lovecraft Country
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
P-Valley
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2009)
Euphoria
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Ray Donovan
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Good Lord Bird
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
I Know This Much Is True
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Normal People
Drama • TV Series (2020)
Succession
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Vida
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Scandal
TV14 • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2012)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on