About this Show
Beat the Chefs
GSN branches into the cooking-competition genre with a program that pits amateur cooks against professional chefs to see if the amateurs can outcook the pros. In each episode, amateur cooks prepare the same dish as three professional chefs -- with the dishes critiqued by a panel of judges who decide which dish tastes best. The professionals doing battle with the home cooks are Beau MacMillan, Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Henderson. The judging panel includes food journalist Brad A. Johnson, cookbook author Christy Jordan and a rotating chair, featuring celebrity guest judges. Singer Matt Rogers hosts.
Starring: Matt RogersBeau MacMillanAntonia LofasoJeff HendersonBrad A. Johnson