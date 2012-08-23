1 season available (3 episodes)

Beat the Chefs

GSN branches into the cooking-competition genre with a program that pits amateur cooks against professional chefs to see if the amateurs can outcook the pros. In each episode, amateur cooks prepare the same dish as three professional chefs -- with the dishes critiqued by a panel of judges who decide which dish tastes best. The professionals doing battle with the home cooks are Beau MacMillan, Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Henderson. The judging panel includes food journalist Brad A. Johnson, cookbook author Christy Jordan and a rotating chair, featuring celebrity guest judges. Singer Matt Rogers hosts.more

GSN branches into the cooking-competition genre with a program th...More

Starring: Matt RogersBeau MacMillanAntonia Lofaso

Lifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodGame ShowsTV Series2012

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Beat the Chefs

GSN branches into the cooking-competition genre with a program that pits amateur cooks against professional chefs to see if the amateurs can outcook the pros. In each episode, amateur cooks prepare the same dish as three professional chefs -- with the dishes critiqued by a panel of judges who decide which dish tastes best. The professionals doing battle with the home cooks are Beau MacMillan, Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Henderson. The judging panel includes food journalist Brad A. Johnson, cookbook author Christy Jordan and a rotating chair, featuring celebrity guest judges. Singer Matt Rogers hosts.

Starring: Matt RogersBeau MacMillanAntonia LofasoJeff HendersonBrad A. Johnson

Lifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodGame ShowsTV Series2012

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.