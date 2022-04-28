About this Show
Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise of Antisemitism
The ABC News Live special 'Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise in Antisemitism' anchored by Kyra Phillips at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. is an in-depth look the rise in antisemitism in America and across the world-- how we got here, and the importance of bearing witness to the atrocities of the Holocaust so history will not repeat itself. The special features an inspiring conversation with Holocaust Survivor Ella Mandel and the Holocaust Memorial Museum's director Sara Bloomfield. In addition, powerful and emotional reporting from Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman, Erielle Reshef and Phil Lipof.