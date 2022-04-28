1 season available (1 episode)

Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise of AntisemitismBearing Witness: Fighting the Rise of Antisemitism

The ABC News Live special 'Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise in Antisemitism' anchored by Kyra Phillips at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. is an in-depth look the rise in antisemitism in America and across the world-- how we got here, and the importance of bearing witness to the atrocities of the Holocaust so history will not repeat itself. The special features an inspiring conversation with Holocaust Survivor Ella Mandel and the Holocaust Memorial Museum's director Sara Bloomfield. In addition, powerful and emotional reporting from Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman, Erielle Reshef and Phil Lipof.more

The ABC News Live special 'Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise in ...More

Award Shows & EventsDocumentariesTV Series2022
  • hd

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Bearing Witness: Fighting the Rise of Antisemitism

Award Shows & EventsDocumentariesTV Series2022
  • hd

