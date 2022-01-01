About this Show
Basketball and Other Things
Every baller that’s played even a minute on a professional court has achieved a level of greatness that most of us only dream of. The best lessons in life are taught on the court, by the best to ever do it. Through a series of over 100 candid interviews, “Basketball (and Other Things)” asks life’s tough questions to the greatest collection of basketball wisdom ever assembled. Listen to hall-of-famers on the court (Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, Julius Irving) and megastars off it (Quavo, 2 Chainz), share how basketball taught