1 season available (12 episodes)

Basketball and Other Things

Every baller that’s played even a minute on a professional court has achieved a level of greatness that most of us only dream of. The best lessons in life are taught on the court, by the best to ever do it. Through a series of over 100 candid interviews, “Basketball (and Other Things)” asks life’s tough questions to the greatest collection of basketball wisdom ever assembled. Listen to hall-of-famers on the court (Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, Julius Irving) and megastars off it (Quavo, 2 Chainz), share how basketball taughtmore

Every baller that’s played even a minute on a professional court ...More

SportsTV Series2022

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Basketball and Other Things

Every baller that’s played even a minute on a professional court has achieved a level of greatness that most of us only dream of. The best lessons in life are taught on the court, by the best to ever do it. Through a series of over 100 candid interviews, “Basketball (and Other Things)” asks life’s tough questions to the greatest collection of basketball wisdom ever assembled. Listen to hall-of-famers on the court (Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, Julius Irving) and megastars off it (Quavo, 2 Chainz), share how basketball taught

SportsTV Series2022

You May Also Like

BELLATOR MMA: Budd vs. Rubin (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
LaLiga World
Sports, Soccer • TV Series (2015)
CFL
Sports, Football • TV Series
ESPN FC
Sports, Soccer • TV Series (2013)
BELLATOR MMA 267: Lima vs. Page II (R)
Sports • TV Series (2021)
Tom Brady’s Big Super Bowl Announcement
Sports • TV Series (2020)
SMU Football: The Hilltop
Sports, Football • TV Series (2021)
Inside the Arena
Football, Sports • TV Series (2021)
LaLiga Smartbank Highlights
Sports, Soccer • TV Series (2021)
English Championship Soccer
Sports, Soccer • TV Series (2013)
FFA Cup
Soccer, Sports • TV Series (2014)
BELLATOR MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh
Sports • TV Series (2021)
Showtime Championship Boxing: Benavidez vs. Davis (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
Showtime Championship Boxing: Figueroa vs. Fulton (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2021)
The Undefeated
TVG • Sports • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
Bundle & SaveBundle & Save
logos
Includes Hulu (plan of your choice), Disney+, and ESPN+.
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
DISNEY+, ESPN+,
Hulu + Live TV
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Live sports with ESPN+, now on HuluLive sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
Live sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Espanol Add-onEspanol Add-on
Espanol Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.