Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls

TVMA • Anime, Animation, Award Shows & Events • TV Series • 2018

The battle for succession that continued for three generations of shogun in the Keichou era culminated in a gruesome battle of ninja arts between the

The battle for succession that continued for three generations of shogun in the Keichou era culminated in a gruesome battle of ninja arts between the ...more

1 season available (48 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) The Cherry Blossoms Have Fallen

A decade after the destruction of the Kouga and Iga ninja clans, only two survivors remain in a hidden village. But fate isn't done with the ninjas yet...
Episode 1

(Dub) The Cherry Blossoms Have Fallen

A decade after the destruction of the Kouga and Iga ninja clans, only two survivors remain in a hidden village. But fate isn't done with the ninjas yet.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Five Treasures Have Arrived

Hachirou wants to leave the ninja village and start a new life. He and Hibiki are destined never to be together, and he's terrified of their powers. But the war between the Kouga and Iga may not yet be over.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Five Treasures Have Arrived

Hachirou wants to leave the ninja village and start a new life. He and Hibiki are destined never to be together, and he's terrified of their powers. But the war between the Kouga and Iga may not yet be over...
Episode 3

(Sub) The Kouga Must Die

A dark force descends upon the Five Treasures as they are attacked by a mysterious ninja... or is he a ninja at all?
Episode 3

(Dub) The Kouga Must Die

A dark force descends upon the Five Treasures as they are attacked by a mysterious ninja... or is he a ninja at all?
Episode 4

(Dub) The Joujinshuu Appear

The slaughter of the Iga and Kouga continues as the Joujinshuu cut a swath through the Five Flowers. Who are they, and what do they want?
Episode 4

(Sub) The Joujinshuu Appear

The slaughter of the Iga and Kouga continues as the Joujinshuu cut a swath through the Five Flowers. Who are they, and what do they want?
Episode 5

(Sub) The Cherry Blossoms Run Mad

The Joujinshuu continue to cut a swath through the ninja, and Hachirou himself is forced to join the fray.
Episode 5

(Dub) The Cherry Blossoms Run Mad

The Joujinshuu continue to cut a swath through the ninja, and Hachirou himself is forced to join the fray.
Episode 6

(Dub) Evil Clouds Begin to Stir

Many years have passed. The surviving ninjas are in hiding, and Hachirou has disappeared. The Joujinshuu have yet to return, but can these days of relative peace last forever?
Episode 6

(Sub) Evil Clouds Begin to Stir

Many years have passed. The surviving ninjas are in hiding, and Hachirou has disappeared. The Joujinshuu have yet to return, but can these days of relative peace last forever?
Episode 7

(Sub) Tadanaga's Change of Heart

As the black castle towers in the forest near the tea stand, Hachirou is called to meet Tadanaga, where he learns the truth about Tadanaga's thoughts during the incident four years ago.
Episode 7

(Dub) Tadanaga's Change of Heart

As the black castle towers in the forest near the tea stand, Hachirou is called to meet Tadanaga, where he learns the truth about Tadanaga's thoughts during the incident four years ago.
Episode 8

(Dub) Advent of Joujin

The ninjas prepare to storm Murakumo as Hachirou escapes from Suruga's carefully-laid traps.
Episode 8

(Sub) Advent of Joujin

The ninjas prepare to storm Murakumo as Hachirou escapes from Suruga's carefully-laid traps.
Episode 9

(Sub) The Butterfly Dances

Hachirou is determined to slay Joujin and his Joujinshuu, but Joujin has deeper plans for the Lord of Suruga than he'd thought.
Episode 9

(Dub) The Butterfly Dances

Hachirou is determined to slay Joujin and his Joujinshuu, but Joujin has deeper plans for the Lord of Suruga than he'd thought.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Heavenly Robe Sees Carnage

The local daimyo stages an attack on the Joujinshuu's Murakumo castle. As their massive army is annihilated by the Murakumo's cannons, Tenkai realizes only ninjas can destroy the castle...
Episode 10

(Dub) The Heavenly Robe Sees Carnage

The local daimyo stages an attack on the Joujinshuu's Murakumo castle. As their massive army is annihilated by the Murakumo's cannons, Tenkai realizes only ninjas can destroy the castle.
Episode 11

(Dub) Like a Rhinoceros

As the ninjas prepare for an assault on the castle, Shikibu's armor breaks. Gorone attempts to repair it, but he's vulnerable when he's not wearing it. Then an enemy attacks, and separates him from the group.
Episode 11

(Sub) Like a Rhinoceros

As the ninjas prepare for an assault on the castle, Shikibu's armor breaks. Gorone attempts to repair it, but he's vulnerable when he's not wearing it. Then an enemy attacks, and separates him from the group...
Episode 12

(Sub) The Wind Blows Through the Pines

The assault on the Murakumo castle has begun, and the first task is to draw away the troops surrounding it. Rui and Shichigen attempt an assault, but the enemy has prepared for their techniques...
Episode 12

(Dub) The Wind Blows Through the Pines

The assault on the Murakumo castle has begun, and the first task is to draw away the troops surrounding it. Rui and Shichigen attempt an assault, but the enemy has prepared for their techniques.
Episode 13

(Dub) Utsutsu Dreams of Hell

The assault on Murakumo continues as Utsutsu's terrible past, and the origin of her techniques, is revealed.
Episode 13

(Sub) Utsutsu Dreams of Hell

The assault on Murakumo continues as Utsutsu's terrible past, and the origin of her techniques, is revealed.
Episode 14

(Dub) Murakumo Must Be Destroyed

Hadaebou infiltrates Murakumo castle, where he attempts to kill the Lord of Suruga. Joujin tries to get Hachirou and Hibiki to join forces with him.
Episode 14

(Sub) Murakumo Must Be Destroyed

Hadaebou infiltrates Murakumo castle, where he attempts to kill the Lord of Suruga. Joujin tries to get Hachirou and Hibiki to join forces with him.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Shielding Eye Is Deceived

The Murakumo castle has vanished without a trace, and it seems as if the Joujinshuu have disappeared. The ninjas return to their normal lives, but is everything really over?
Episode 15

(Dub) The Shielding Eye Is Deceived

The Murakumo castle has vanished without a trace, and it seems as if the Joujinshuu have disappeared. The ninjas return to their normal lives, but is everything really over?
Episode 16

(Sub) The Massive Castle Rumbles

Murakumo is back! Now the castle is on wheels and it's slowly heading towards Edo. The ninjas try to break in as Hachirou attempts to flee.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Massive Castle Rumbles

Murakumo is back! Now the castle is on wheels and it's slowly heading toward Edo. The ninjas try to break in as Hachirou attempts to flee.
Episode 17

(Dub) Everyone Gathers at the Battlefield

Tenkai's servant infiltrates Murakumo Castle with a mission: to bring Tadanaga back or to kill him if he refuses to leave.
Episode 17

(Sub) Everyone Gathers at the Battlefield

Tenkai's servant infiltrates Murakumo Castle with a mission: to bring Tadanaga back or to kill him if he refuses to leave.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Cherry Blossoms Must Fall

Hadaebou's attempt to retrieve Tadanaga from Mukakumo Castle does not go as planned. Hachirou appears before the gathered ninjas of Kouga and Iga, faced with an enemy he cannot defeat alone.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Cherry Blossoms Must Fall

Hadaebou's attempt to retrieve Tadanaga from Mukakumo Castle does not go as planned. Hachirou appears before the gathered ninjas of Kouga and Iga, faced with an enemy he cannot defeat alone.
Episode 19

(Dub) 100 Eyes See Their Destiny

Hachirou enters the castle at last, as Saizou falls victim to Yasha Itaru's Destiny's Passage.
Episode 19

(Sub) 100 Eyes See Their Destiny

Hachirou enters the castle at last, as Saizou falls victim to Yasha Itaru's Destiny's Passage.
Episode 20

(Sub) We Must See the Lotus Flowers Together

Saizou is dead, but his sacrifice has allowed the ninjas to proceed into Murakumo at last. But even greater threats await them inside...
Episode 20

(Dub) We Must See the Lotus Flowers Together

Saizou is dead. His sacrifice has allowed the ninjas to proceed into Murakumo at last, but even greater threats await them inside.
Episode 21

(Sub) Remembrance Must Fade

The ninjas make their way up Murakumo castle, but they're stopped by Neirichiou. He's still alive, and he wants them dead.
Episode 21

(Dub) Remembrance Must Fade

The ninjas make their way up Murakumo castle, but they're stopped by Neirichiou. He's still alive, and he wants them dead.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Demon Revives

Kujaku's secret is revealed as Joujin meets a grisly end, and the Demon King Nobunaga revives.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Demon Revives

Kujaku's secret is revealed as Joujin meets a grisly end, and the Demon King Nobunaga revives.
Episode 23

(Dub) The Cherry Blossoms Scatter

Nobunaga revives, only to quickly die again. Then Hibiki and Hachirou are trapped in a bizarre space created by the Joujinshuu's techniques. When they escape, they find themselves in a parallel world.
Episode 23

(Sub) The Cherry Blossoms Scatter

Nobunaga revives, only to quickly die again. Then Hibiki and Hachirou are trapped in a bizarre space created by the Joujinshuu's techniques. When they escape, they find themselves in a parallel world.
Episode 24

(Dub) The Cherry Blossoms Bloom

In a parallel world, Hibiki and Hachirou face off with the Joujinshuu one final time. The Joujinshuu are caught off guard and overwhelmed, but Joujin still has a final trick up his sleeve: a deep connection to a powerful, hidden ninja.
Episode 24

(Sub) The Cherry Blossoms Bloom

Nobunaga revives, only to quickly die again. Then Hibiki and Hachirou are trapped in a bizarre space created by the Joujinshuu's techniques. When they escape, they find themselves in a parallel world.

