Bad Habits, Holy Orders

RealityTV Series • 2017

Five party girls abandon booze, boys and smartphones and move into a Catholic convent...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

For 4 long weeks, 5 young women join a British-based Catholic convent to live like nuns in the hope that they might discover there’s more to life than lipstick. In the first episode of the series, the girls arrive with a bump.
Episode 3

This week sees the young women leaving the warmth of the Swaffham Convent to spend time with 3 other Catholic orders for outreach work with the elderly and homeless and entire days of silence. A wake up call for them, and they can’t wait to ‘get home’.

About this Show

Five party girls abandon booze, boys and smartphones and move into a Catholic convent for four weeks of life-changing spiritual guidance in this authentic, insightful and warmly humorous reality series. How will these two vastly different groups cope when the wild, materialistic lifestyle of the millennial generation collides with the devoted, simple existence of The Daughters of Divine Charity?

RealityTV Series • 2017
  • hd
