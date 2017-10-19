1 season available (2 episodes)
About this Show
Bad Habits, Holy Orders
Five party girls abandon booze, boys and smartphones and move into a Catholic convent for four weeks of life-changing spiritual guidance in this authentic, insightful and warmly humorous reality series. How will these two vastly different groups cope when the wild, materialistic lifestyle of the millennial generation collides with the devoted, simple existence of The Daughters of Divine Charity?
