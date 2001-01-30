1 season available

Attila the Hun

As the Roman Empire became weaker in the fifth century AD, a powerful military leader

Episode 1: A soothsayer predicts that young Attila will grow into a fierce Hun warrior. Years later, the accomplished Attila - with his uncle and brother - prepares to attack the weakened Roman Empire.
Episode 2: After much fighting, intrigues and political maneuvering, Attila and the Hun army finally prepare to battle the Romans and Visigoths in Gaul. At stake: control of the civilized world!

As the Roman Empire became weaker in the fifth century AD, a powerful military leader appeared on the eastern plains of Mongolia. Even his name is fearsome - Attila the Hun! Leading a vast army of horseback-riding warriors, Attila invaded the empire repeatedly, and it is his attack on the Romans and their allies in present-day France that is retold in the colorful television miniseries "Attila." Taking the scattered history of the era as a starting point, the miniseries delves into the prophecies, the politics and the brutality of the times. The program proved a springboard for actor Gerard Butler, whose work as the Mongol leader led to a starring role in the sword-and-sandal movie epic 300.

Starring: Gerard ButlerPowers BootheSimmone MackinnonReg RogersAlice Krige

