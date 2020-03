Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Escha Malier has always wanted to become an Alchemist and explore the ruins floating above her home town. Now she'll get her chance working in the R&D branch of the town's Alchemy department. However, she's not quite as ready for new coworker, Logy. They seem to be such total opposites! But as contaminants and pollution threaten the farmlands, they'll have to work together to seek out the causes. Because sometimes when one person alone can't save the world, two of them working in harmony can.