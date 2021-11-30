1 season available (1 episode)

Astroworld: Concert from Hell

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.more

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert...More

Award Shows & EventsLocal NewsTV Series2021
  • hd

Episodes

About this Show

Astroworld: Concert from Hell

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.

Award Shows & EventsLocal NewsTV Series2021
  • hd

