Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally i...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) Power Up!

Dr. O'Shay uses all of the city's power to activate Astro, but his plan backfires when the robotic power-controller Magnamite turns into a menace. Astro must use his powers to save the city.
Episode 2

(Dub) Rocket Ball

Astro joins a robot-dog to watch a leisurely game of Rocket Ball. When the robot players become destructive, Astro must save the human spectators and control the dangerous robot athletes.
Episode 3

(Dub) Atlas

Dr. Tenma builds a powerful and rebellious robot named Atlas, whose abilities rival Astro's. When Atlas begins to destroy Metro City, Astro tries to stop him, and learns secrets from his own past.
Episode 4

(Dub) Astro vs. Atlas

When Astro's memory circuits are reactivated, he remembers being created, rejected, and abandoned by Dr. Tenma. Astro must now face difficult questions about his own identity and his ultimate destiny.
Episode 5

(Dub) Destination Deimos

On the moon of Deimos, robot miners ignore orders from a human foreman and begin digging on their own. Astro must step in before Intergalactic Security exterminates the disobedient robots.
Episode 6

(Dub) Into Thin Air

The evil Skunk tricks Denkou, an "invisible robot," into committing robberies. Astro sees that Denkou isn't bad, she just doesn't know the difference between right and wrong -- and he can teach her.
Episode 7

(Dub) Rainbow Canyon

A weather experiment turns a desert into fertile farmland, and proves that humans and robots can work well together. But a rash of earthquakes and storms will ruin the project unless Astro can help.
Episode 8

(Dub) Neon Express

The robotic super train, Neon Express, speeds out of control after Kato hides a hyper-accelerator virus onboard. Astro must rescue the passengers and prevent the train from crashing into the city.
Episode 9

(Dub) Franken

A mysterious robot scares humans as he hunts for scrap robot parts, and rebuilds his own faulty system. Astro must uncover the truth about this supposedly "evil robot" before the police destroy him.
Episode 10

(Dub) Venus Robots

Dr. Tenma gains control of robots with special freezing powers that he plans to use for his own destructive plans. Astro must convince the Robots that Dr. Tenma is an evil leader.
Episode 11

(Dub) Reviving Jumbo

Skunk reactivates Jumbo, a giant robot and uses him to stage a daring prison break. Astro must stop Jumbo and turn him back into the gentle giant that he really is.
Episode 12

(Dub) Robot Hunters

An android robot hunter is attacking innocent robots and dismantling them for sale on the black market. Astro befriends the hunter and tries to help him overcome the programming he was given by Skunk.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Rise of Pluto

Pluto vows to become the supreme robot champion of the world. As he defeats his rivals, he gains their special powers and becomes even stronger. Astro is the only one left who can stop Pluto.
Episode 14

(Dub) The Fall of Acheron

Astro and Zoran convince Pluto to stop his destructive ways, but Pluto's inventor, Shadow, creates a more dangerous version of Pluto called Acheron. Astro will need Pluto's help to stop him.
Episode 15

(Dub) Dragon Lake

Astro must find the poison around Dragon Lake. When he gets there he meets the eccentric explorer Gulliver, and they face-off against the toxic Repo Girls in a fight to save Dragon Lake.
Episode 16

(Dub) Lost In Outland

While saving the planet from a falling satellite, Astro is damaged and loses his memory. Boon, a scientist with a mysterious past, tries to help Astro recover before another satellite hits Earth.
Episode 17

(Dub) Deep City

An underground city threatens the environment, so the environment fights back--tree roots attack the city and its people. Astro must restore the delicate balance of nature to save the humans.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Blue Knight

When air-blimp is threatened with a wormhole device, Astro is blamed and arrested. The Blue Knight helps him escape from jail, and together they must save the blimp and prove Astro's innocence.
Episode 19

(Dub) Hydra-Jacked

A power station orbiting the Earth is set to self-destruct, and Astro partners with the Blue Knight to try to save the robots. They uncover a secret regarding the corrupt humans who caused the danger.
Episode 20

(Dub) Geo-Raider

Astro joins an expedition to the center of the earth, when a member of the crew causes a mutiny. Only Astro can protect the crew and save the expedition before an eruption of lava destroys them all.
Episode 21

(Dub) Secret of the Blue Knight

When Astro and The Blue Knight try to stop illegal, underground robot fights, they are forced to fight each other. As they prepare for battle, Astro learns the truth about The Blue Knight's past.
Episode 22

(Dub) Robot Circus

A robot circus star named Reno is revealed to be a human boy in disguise. Astro must save the circus, and prevent the authorities from taking the boy from his robot family.
Episode 23

(Dub) Little Sister, Big Trouble

Doctor O'Shay creates a robot-sister, Zoran, for Astro. While Zoran is off exploring she is captured by the giant robot bird Katari, and only her powerful big brother can save her!
Episode 24

(Dub) Micro Adventure

A micro-robot attacks Zoran's operating system from the inside. Astro must shrink down to microscopic size and go inside of Zoran's system to fight the micro-robot and save his sister.
Episode 25

(Dub) Only A Machine

Astro must stop Erasabot from sucking out the artificial intelligence from all the robots in Metro City.
Episode 26

(Dub) Robot Boy

Astro's human friend Matthew loves robots so much that he pretends he is one. But when he tries to use "robot" powers to save his mom from a space shuttle accident, it's up to Astro to save them both.
Episode 27

(Dub) The Legend of Tohron

Astro must protect Princess Abby against a plot to take over her ancient land of Mayura.
Episode 28

(Dub) The March of the Micro Bears

When Shadow unleashes an army of mind-controlling teddy bears on Metro City, it's up to Astro to stop them before they take over the entire population.
Episode 29

(Dub) Atlas Strikes Back!

The anti-robot forces recover Atlas from space, and install a mind-control device to turn him back into an attack robot. Once again, Astro is forced to fight his old ultra-powerful nemesis.
Episode 30

(Dub) Battle-Bot

Astro and the Blue Knight must help Emily, a young robot girl whose parents have been captured by the pirate-like Space Raiders.
Episode 31

(Dub) Time Hunters

Hunters from the future are stealing animal DNA from different time periods to enhance their powers. When Zoran is caught in the time machine and taken back to the Stone Age, Astro must rescue her.
Episode 32

(Dub) Dawn of the Techno-Revolution

With his authority challenged by Shadow, Dr. Tenma sets out to prove that Astro is loyal to the robot cause and will join them in leading the robot revolution.
Episode 33

(Dub) Old Dog, New Tricks

Astro partners with Yuko's Uncle Wally to solve a series of baffling robberies involving a dragon-like robotic monster.
Episode 34

(Dub) The Case of the Phantom Fowl

Zoran is jealous of her big brother's super-hero status, so she joins Detective Wally Kisagari. They try and solve a strange case involving a bird-like phantom that appears throughout the city.
Episode 35

(Dub) Gideon

Gideon, a dolphin robot is afraid to go into the deep sea because of "The Phantom Pirate," an underwater ghoul. Astro and friends help Gideon overcome his fear before "The Phantom Pirate" strikes.
Episode 36

(Dub) Fairy Tale

Astro befriends a spoiled girl named Nina, and a "phantom machine" is being used in a series of Metro City robberies. Astro must solve the mystery and help Nina learn the meaning of real friendship.
Episode 37

(Dub) Shape Shifter

Lumanite is a rare and valuable substance recently discovered on the moon. Now, a mysterious shape-shifter is stealing all the lumanite on earth and Astro is called in to investigate.
Episode 38

(Dub) Firebird

After being defeated by Astro, Rock is back and looking for revenge--this time he's trying to capture The Firebird, an ultra-advanced space-being who guards the secrets of the universe.
Episode 39

(Dub) Space Academy

Astro goes to a space camp to work with a group of students on the special exploration ship Falcon II.
Episode 40

(Dub) Escape From Volcano Island

Astro has been nominated for the "Robot of the Year" award--but the ceremony is interrupted when Drake and his anti-robot group attack the ship.
Episode 41

(Dub) Avalanche

Astro accompanies Yuko on an expedition to the arctic to find a lost robot who was part of a special space exploration team lead by Yuko's father.
Episode 42

(Dub) Battle of Steel Island

The battle between robots and humans continues as Astro finds himself caught in the fight between The Blue Knight's rebel robot-force and Drake's anti-robot group.
Episode 43

(Dub) Undercover

Klaus is an undercover police robot designed to look like a human. To avoid re-programming, Klaus hides and lives the life of a human being. Can Astro find his friend before the police destroy him?
Episode 44

(Dub) Into the Dragon's Lair

Astro and his friends travel to Princess Abby's homeland of Mayura. When a giant dragon is spotted flying over the kingdom and Princess Abby's younger brother disappears, Astro must solve the mystery.
Episode 45

(Dub) The Night Before the Revolution

A GP3 robot is wrongly accused of harming a human girl. Her father orders all GP3 robots be rounded up and dismantled, but The Blue Knight attacks the humans first--triggering the robot revolution.
Episode 46

(Dub) Robotonia

The Blue Knight establishes a new Robot nation called Robotonia. While human anti-robot forces try to find and destroy Robotonia, Astro is caught in the middle trying to make peace on both sides.
Episode 47

(Dub) Showdown At Robotonia

General Red and the human military are preparing to fire the Pulsar Laser Cannon to destroy Robotonia and all of its robots. Astro and The Blue Knight must join forces to foil the attack.
Episode 48

(Dub) Journey To Tomorrow

The conflict between humans and robots continues as both sides prepare for a final battle. Astro is close to negotiating a peace settlement, but Drake is determined that all robots be destroyed.
Episode 49

(Dub) Astro Reborn

When Astro is damaged during Drake's missile attack, Dr. Tenma must repair him. But Tenma intentionally wipes out all of his memory, and it's up to Zoran to reunite Astro with his family.
Episode 50

(Dub) The Final Battle

After Astro regains his memory and returns home to Dr. O'Shay, Dr. Tenma vows revenge and stages a high-tech attack on the Ministry of Science. Can Astro reason with him in time to save the Ministry?

