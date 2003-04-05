Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally i...more
Japanese Animated series which tells the tale of a permanently youthful robot boy modeled after the deceased son of a research scientist. Originally intended to be kept a secret, the Pinocchio-like character becomes a publicly renowned superhero -- complete with devices like laser-firing fingers, uncanny hearing, and jet-powered boots -- all eventually used to repulse an alien invasion of Earth.
1 season available (50 episodes)
1 season available
(50 episodes)
