Angie Martinez Untold Stories of Hip Hop
On "Untold Stories of Hip Hop," legendary radio show host Angie Martinez sits down for tell-all interviews with the biggest names in hip-hop, including Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah and others. Known as the "Voice of New York," Martinez is famous for her news-breaking interviews with Jay-Z, R. Kelly, Chris Brown, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur and President Barack Obama. With her authentic and affable style, Martinez is celebrated for her ability to connect with interviewees who make jaw-dropping revelations and share never-before-told stories about their lives and careers. Now, she executive produces this interview series on WE tv during which she convinces the members of hip-hop royalty to spill the tea. Other guests include Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and others.
