About this Show
Andrea Yates: 20 Years Later
On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates shocked the world when she drowned her five children in the bathtub of her Houston home. The high-profile killings brought national attention to postpartum depression and psychosis in the years that followed. Those who saw the case unfold are sharing their stories, from the first paramedic who responded at the Yates' home to the attorneys who spent years on what would become a defining case on women's mental health.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month