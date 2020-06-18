1 season available (1 episode)

Andrea Yates: 20 Years Later

ActionDramaAdventureMysteryTV Series2020

On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates shocked the world when she drowned her five children i...more

On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates shocked the world when she drowned...More

Episode 1

Andrea Yates: 20 years since the tragedy that changed the nation

In 2001, the Andrea Yates tragedy shocked the entire nation. Hear from those who saw the case unfold, from the first paramedic at the scene to the attorneys who brought postpartum illness into the spotlight.

Andrea Yates: 20 Years Later

On June 20, 2001, Andrea Yates shocked the world when she drowned her five children in the bathtub of her Houston home. The high-profile killings brought national attention to postpartum depression and psychosis in the years that followed. Those who saw the case unfold are sharing their stories, from the first paramedic who responded at the Yates' home to the attorneys who spent years on what would become a defining case on women's mental health.

