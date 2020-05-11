About this Show
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook
Comedian and actress Amy Schumer and husband, Chef Chris Fischer, are quarantined on Martha's Vineyard, MA, with their baby Gene. Chris prepares meals from their pantry with the help of Amy, who isn't great in the kitchen but can mix up a great cocktail!
Hosts: Amy SchumerChris Fischer
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month