1 season available (4 episodes)

Amy Schumer Learns to CookAmy Schumer Learns to Cook

TVPGLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2020

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer and husband, Chef Chris Fischer, are quarantined on ...more

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer and husband, Chef Chris Fischer,...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Breakfast and Late-Night Eats

Amy Schumer begins her culinary education with breakfast. While she mixes an Old-Fashioned, her husband Chris shows her how to make a perfectly Poached Egg and Applesauce for their son. Then Chris teaches Amy how to make her favorite late-night treats.
Episode 2

Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Amy Schumer's husband, Chef Chris Fischer, gives her lessons in making sandwiches and pasta. But first Amy mixes up a Spanish summer wine drink, a Tinto de Verano. Then Chris shows her how to make Panzanella Salad and two kinds of pasta.
Episode 3

Taco Night and Movie Night

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chef Chris Fischer, decide to cook for taco night and movie night. Amy makes Palomas and Martinis while Chris shows her how to make Tempura-Battered Fish Tacos, Crispy Potatoes and Lamb Sliders.
Episode 4

Brunch and Leftovers

Amy Schumer pours Peach Bellinis while her husband, Chef Chris Fischer, shows her how to make Fried Eggs with Shallots and Spinach for brunch. Then they make the most of the leftovers in their fridge with Mashed Potatoes and a big Frittata.

About this Show

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer and husband, Chef Chris Fischer, are quarantined on Martha's Vineyard, MA, with their baby Gene. Chris prepares meals from their pantry with the help of Amy, who isn't great in the kitchen but can mix up a great cocktail!

Hosts: Amy SchumerChris Fischer

TVPGLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2020
  • hd

You May Also Like

Ayesha's Home Kitchen
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Tournament of Champions
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Supermarket Stakeout
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Buddy vs. Duff
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Good Eats: Reloaded
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Chopped Sweets
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2019)
Best Baker in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Vegas Chef Prizefight
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on