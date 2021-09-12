1 season available (1 episode)

American RustAmerican Rust

DramaCrimeTV Series2021

Award winners Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in an unflinching new Showtime Orig...

Award winners Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in an unflinchi...More

Season1
Episode 1

The Mill

Chief Del Harris investigates after a dead body turns up. Series premiere.

American Rust Trailer

About this Show

American Rust

Award winners Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in an unflinching new Showtime Original Series. In an economically devastated Pennsylvania steel town, a complicated and compromised chief of police (Daniels) is forced to decide how far he?s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder. A harrowing journey into the lives of a small town with big secrets, where people are driven by loyalty, love and desperation ? and bad choices come far too easy.

Starring: Jeff DanielsMaura TierneyBill CampDavid ÁlvarezAlex Neustaedter

DramaCrimeTV Series2021

