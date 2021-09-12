About this Show
American Rust
Award winners Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in an unflinching new Showtime Original Series. In an economically devastated Pennsylvania steel town, a complicated and compromised chief of police (Daniels) is forced to decide how far he?s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder. A harrowing journey into the lives of a small town with big secrets, where people are driven by loyalty, love and desperation ? and bad choices come far too easy.
