A singing competition where contestants perform like never before -- as their dream avatar.more

A singing competition where contestants perform like never before...More

Starring: Rocsi DiazAlanis MorissetteGrimes

TVPGRealityMusicTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

EpisodesExtrasDetails

Bernie Burns Is Eliminated from "The Auditions Begin"

Bernie Burns Performs "Haven't Met You Yet" By Michael Buble from "The Auditions Begin"

Bernie Burns Revealed from "The Auditions Begin"

Dipper Scott Performs "Unsteady" By X Ambassadors from "The Auditions Begin"

Misty Rose Performs "Levitating" By Dua Lipa from "The Auditions Begin"

Queen Dynamite Performs "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan from "The Auditions Begin"

Seven Performs "Take Me To Church" By Hozier from "The Auditions Begin"

The Story Of Seven from "The Auditions Begin"

Meet The Contestants: Group One

Meet The Contestants: Group Two

Meet Your Host: Rocsi Diaz

Grimes Explains How The Show Works

Meet The Judges

The Masterminds Behind the Scenes!

Become The Star You Were Born To Be

Behind The Scenes: Bringing Alter Egos To Life

