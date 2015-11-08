1 season available

Agent X

TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series • 2015

Agent X is a spirited action-drama starring Jeff Hephner, Sharon Stone and Gerald McRaney. In times of extreme crisis, when traditional law and govern...more

Agent X is a spirited action-drama starring Jeff Hephner, Sharon Stone and Gerald McRaney. In times of extreme crisis, when traditional law and govern...more

Start watching Agent X

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (10 episodes)

1 season available

(10 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

After her inauguration, newly elected Vice President Natalie Maccabee (Sharon Stone) is initiated into a covert world of danger by her chief steward, Malcolm Millar (Gerald McRaney) and Chief Justice Caleb Thorne (James Earl Jones).
Episode 2

The Enemy of My Enemy

One of John's old nemeses, terrorist Malik Ahmad, steals an arsenal of nuclear warheads and a scientist to activate them. John is forced to work with his enemy Olga Petrovka in order to destroy them and rescue the scientist.
Episode 3

Back in Your Arms

John breaks the protocol of the Agent X Brotherhood to protect his former lover, Pamela Richardson, from members of a Washington D.C. based cabal intent on taking down the President.
Episode 4

The Devil & John Case

The cabal trail leads John to a lawless Mexican town, where he is drawn into a deadly feud between the local drug lord, nicknamed El Diablo, and the town's police chief, Luna. At the same time, Natalie probes into a romantic connection.
Episode 5

Truth, Lies, and Consequences

A biological weapon is used in a failed assassination attempt on a high ranking government official. John, Natalie and Malcolm investigate the case and quickly find themselves racing the clock to stop a domestic terrorist group from deploying the virus.
Episode 6

Sacrifice

John, incognito as a Secret Service Agent, accompanies Natalie on clandestine peace talks between the Mexican government and Marxist insurgents. When their helicopter is shot down by nefarious forces, the group is suddenly stranded.
Episode 7

Long Walk Home

John wakes up in an Odessa basement, imprisoned by an unexpected captor. Meanwhile Malcolm desperately works to find and rescue John.
Episode 8

Angels & Demons

John travels in disguise to a party on a reclusive billionaire's island in the hopes of stealing a dangerous high tech weapon, code named Geryon. At the same time, Natalie struggles to contain the latest fallout from the conspiracy against the President.
Episode 9

Penultimatum

John is blackmailed by a terrorist into going on a suicide mission, employing the Geryon to accomplish the catastrophic deed.
Episode 10

Fidelity

John must rescue Natalie, Eckhart and a delegation of international leaders from a hostage crisis in the Paris Opera house.

Bite vs. Bark

Kitchen Fight

Leave It Behind

Motorcycle

Open It

Tomb Raider

Train Ride

Fight

No Kidding

Speak Russian

You May Also Like

S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Station 19
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Breakout Kings
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Murder in the First
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Second Chance
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Legends
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (10 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial