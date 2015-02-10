1 season available (10 episodes)

Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this brand-new series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn AND Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.more

Comedy

Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this brand-new series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn AND Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien.

