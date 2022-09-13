About this Show
Academy of Country Music Honors
The 15th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS will air on FOX, marking its return to television and the first time the special will air on the network. The all-star event, dubbed “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient “Yellowstone.”
Starring: Carly Pearce