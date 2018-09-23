2 seasons available (16 episodes)
2 seasons available
(16 episodes)
About this Show
Absolutely Ascot
Big characters, extravagant lifestyles, tumultuous love-lives... Famous for its racecourse, million-pound homes and buzzing nightlife, this series follows Ascot's most glamorous residents across one busy summer season. Featuring a cast of wealthy and impossibly attractive millennials, there are tearful heart-to-hearts and full-on dramas as reputations are made and broken, flirtations become romances and lifelong friendships fall apart.
