2 seasons available

Absolutely AscotAbsolutely Ascot

RealityTV Series2018

Big characters, extravagant lifestyles, tumultuous love-lives... Famous for its racec...more

Big characters, extravagant lifestyles, tumultuous love-lives... ...More

Start watching Absolutely Ascot

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

2 seasons available (16 episodes)

2 seasons available

(16 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

Episode 1

As the Ascot gang prepare for the first big party of the summer, Claudia’s life is rocked when ex-boyfriend Gary Ball (with best friend and side-kick Sam in tow) comes back into town, determined to get some things off his chest.
Episode 2

Episode 2

This week the Ascot drama goes international as most of the gang let their hair down in Marbella.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Claudia and Gary look like their relationship is progressing, despite Samson’s protestations. But when Gary throws a spanner in the works, Claudia is left wondering if he has changed after all and if things are moving too quickly.
Episode 4

Episode 4

Claudia is taking time out to think about her future with Gary, but when Sam takes this opportunity to tell her what he really thinks, it causes ructions for his own relationship with his best friend.
Episode 5

Episode 5

The gang are all dressed to the nines for the Ladies Day car park picnic. After their secret meet-up to make peace, Mia and Leah confuse the gang as they go from civil to drunken besties.
Episode 6

Episode 6

After Ladies Day gave her some clarity, Claudia makes a big decision about her and Gary.
Episode 7

Episode 7

Aunt Viv puts on her annual fashion show, and invites the girls to model. But the day before the show, some accusation from Amber about Mia bitching about Leah cause arguments amongst the three of them.
Episode 8

Episode 8

In this last episode of the series – Ryan celebrates his birthday in style on a giant yacht in the Thames.

About this Show

Absolutely Ascot

Big characters, extravagant lifestyles, tumultuous love-lives... Famous for its racecourse, million-pound homes and buzzing nightlife, this series follows Ascot's most glamorous residents across one busy summer season. Featuring a cast of wealthy and impossibly attractive millennials, there are tearful heart-to-hearts and full-on dramas as reputations are made and broken, flirtations become romances and lifelong friendships fall apart.

RealityTV Series2018
  • hd
You May Also Like
Total Bellas
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2016)
Gold Rush
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Celebs Go Dating
Reality • TV Series (2016)
WWE Miz and Mrs
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2020)
Hot Ones
Reality • TV Series (2020)
Life of Kylie
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Total Wipeout
Reality • TV Series (2009)
World of Dance
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2017)
The Only Way Is Essex
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2010)
Can I Steal You for a Second?
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2019)
Love Island: Australia
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Seven Year Switch
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on