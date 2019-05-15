1 season available

Comedy, International, Korean • TV Series • 2019

Love is never easy, which is why Da Da (Minah) has sworn off men forever. The long-time girlfriend of a popular actor, Ma Wang Joon (Hong Jong Hyun), ...more

1 season available (30 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
Episode 11

Episode 11

Yeong Goo reveals his abilities since he wants to be useful to Da Da. Wang Joon also tries to get close to Da Da again.
Episode 12

Episode 12

Da Da and Yeong Goo spend time on a boat. Meanwhile, Da Da's ring starts glowing pink.
Episode 13

Episode 13

Yeong Goo takes a test to become Wang Joon's manager and does a good job. He becomes jealous of Wang Joon and Da Da's past shared memories.
Episode 14

Episode 14

Yeong Goo eventually gets the manager job. Wang Joon takes Yeong Goo somewhere to beat him up. Da Da follows them.
Episode 15

Episode 15

Yeong Goo wants to get Da Da's affection more than ever. He tries whatever Wang Joon would do.
Episode 16

Episode 16

Ji Seok and In Hyeok visit Da Da's house to get Yeong Goo back. Fortunately, Wang Joon appears at right time and saves him.
Episode 17

Episode 17

Da Da finds out the truth of the flower box and runs to Wang Joon. Yeong Goo feels his heart break watching all of this.
Episode 18

Episode 18

Wang Joon approaches Da Da more actively, meanwhile Yeong Goo's heart buzzes. Bo Won reports that there is an error in Yeong Goo but Ji Seok does not believe him.
Episode 19

Episode 19

Yeong Goo is initialized by Diana's kiss, and he recognizes her as his girl friend. Da Da and Bo Won tries to get him back.
Episode 20

Episode 20

Wang Joon tells Da Da his honest thoughts which he could not say previosuly. During a date with Diana, Yeong Goo recalls the memories of Da Da.
Episode 21

Episode 21

Da Da and Yeong Goo meets again and they are happy together. However, Diana gets mad at Yeong Goo and goes to Da Da's house with her bodyguards to bring him back.
Episode 22

Episode 22

Yeong Goo gets the chance to work as a stuntman in a TV drama. On the first day of shooting, something goes wrong between Yeong Goo and Wang Joon.
Episode 23

Episode 23

Da Da is laid off by the director. Wang Joon is concerned about her and their estranged relationship.
Episode 24

Episode 24

Yeong Goo is hot and cold with Da Da as though he is human. For Da Da's reinstatement, Wang Joon tries to catch the real criminal behind the skin trouble with Yeong Goo.
Episode 25

Episode 25

Wang Joon is suspicious about Yeong Goo and warns Da Da about him. Wang Joon somehow shelters himself in Da Da's house because of the trouble made by Eun Dong.
Episode 26

Episode 26

Wang Joon decides to separate Da Da and Yeong Goo after finding out that Yeong Goo should go back to the head office if his identity is revealed to the public.
Episode 27

Episode 27

Diana tries to achieve her goal by operating Zero-Ten. Zero-Ten approaches Da Da with the face of Wang Joon.
Episode 28

Episode 28

Da Da realizes that Zero-Ten is not Wang Joon, but it's already too late. Yeong Goo and Wang Joon finally manage to escape from Diana.
Episode 29

Episode 29

Wang Joon holds a press conference to reveal his lover Da Da officially in order to threaten Yeong Goo. Yeong Goo feels chest pain continually.
Episode 30

Episode 30

Yeong Goo malfunctions suddenly and his identity is revealed to Real Team and Yeo Woong. Da Da feels uneasy about Wang Joon and Gyoo Ri opposing to Yeong Goo and Da Da's relationship.
Episode 31

Episode 31

Da Da and Yeong Goo confesses their love for each other. The next day, Real Team including Yeong Goo and Wang Joon visits a rental cottage after their shooting and spends an enjoyable evening.
Episode 32

Episode 32

Despite Gyoo Ri's obstruction, Da Da and Yeong Goo are happy together. Wang Joon begins to wish for their happiness.
Episode 33

Episode 33

Da Da feels terrible after knowing about Yeong Goo's bad condition. Wang Joon also feels sorry for them. Yeong Goo tries to pretend there is no problem.
Episode 34

Episode 34

Delivery of Heart Cooler, which can stop the Melt-Down in Yeong Goo, is rejected by the head office of Kronos Heaven. Wang Joon tries to get it for Da Da.
Episode 35

Episode 35

As the only solution to save Yeong Goo is gone, Da Da falls into despair. However, Yeong Goo decides to stay alive for Da Da.
Episode 36

Episode 36

Yeong Goo realizes that initialization is the last solution to save himself. Da Da collapses in shock and Wang Joon tells Yeong Goo to leave her.
Episode 37

Episode 37

Da Da is relieved after seeing Yeong Goo again from Switzerland. However, Young Goo asks Wang Joon to look after Da Da and decides to leave her.
Episode 38

Episode 38

Yeong Goo prepares a special event for Da Da. Wang Joon tells Da Da the truth that Yeong Goo is still sick and is trying to leave her.
Episode 39

Episode 39

Da Da and Yeong Goo spend time together bearing the grief. They build up precious last memories.
Episode 40

Episode 40

Da Da lives as a special effect artist after Yeong Goo is gone. Thanks to Bo Won, she meets Yeong Goo for the last time and finally lets him go.

