The latest news from America, as reported by the ABC television network.

Starring: David Muir

TVPGNewsTV Series1953
Judge warns Michael Cohen before his testimony in Trump trial.

Severe storms on the move as 105 tornadoes reported across the country since Monday

Strong solar storm hitting Earth could produce northern lights in the US

2 skiers who were missing in Utah avalanche found dead: Police

4 seriously injured after plane skids off runway and catches fire

Netanyahu fires back over Biden's threat to halt weapons to Israel

50 million Americans under severe weather threats

House kills Marjorie Taylor Greene's effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson

RFK Jr. says worm ate part of his brain

19 tornadoes reported in 7 states across the Plains

Delta Plane evacuated after smoke spotted at Seattle Airport

Longtime friends with Down syndrome are ready to attend college together

Former Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade breaks his silence

Hundreds rescued from flooding as waters continue rising in Houston

US soldier arrested in Russia on charges of criminal misconduct

White House says Hamas cease-fire negotiations hit 'critical stage'

Ferry boat capsizes in Brazil

Middle of the night crackdown at USC

Tensions escalate in Gaza as hopes for cease-fire fade

Urgent search in New Mexico for missing baby girl

The Rolling Stones perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Trump hosts GOP fundraising retreat in Florida

University of Michigan protesters interrupt graduation ceremonies

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pelosi, Al Gore

New Jersey home explosion kills retired Newark police officer, another man injured

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, wife indicted on charges of bribes

'Very rare' bird spotted in Oregon, first reported sighting in US history

Pilot dies after plane crashes into neighborhood in Georgia

Trump signals he might not testify after all

Earth Day volunteers help clean up the planet

The search for an American gone missing in Spain

America makes moves to reopen

Michael Bloomberg kicks off campaign in Virginia

50th Anniversary of the historic moon landing

Blistering heatwave scorching much of the U.S.

Trump is stepping up for A$AP Rocky to be released

Deadly terror attack in Somalia

Hurricane Barry makes landfall, downgraded to tropical storm

Pence visits two migrant detention centers in Texas

42 million Americans in the path of severe storms

At least 26 injured after tour bus in the Bahamas flips over

Trump announces new sanctions against Iran, its supreme leader

Indianapolis Archdiocese's request to remove same-sex high school teacher denied

Mystery surrounding missing student from University of Utah

Trump seeks to make a deal with Iran

A 10-year-old became the youngest person to climb the El Capitan in Yosemite Park

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan steps down from the confirmation process

Details emerge about the death of an American tourist in the Dominican Republic

Heavy rain and flash flooding spreads across the country

Iran threatens to violate the 2015 nuclear deal due to US sanctions

A man opened fire outside a courthouse in Dallas before being shot and killed

Severe storms and flooding expected across the country

Video shows a flight attendant hitting the ceiling of a 737 jet during rough air

Amanda Knox returns to Italy for first time since 2015 acquittal

Notre Dame Cathedral has first mass since fire two months ago

A preview of ABC News' exclusive one-on-one interview with Trump

Officers cleared in shooting that left suspect, firefighter dead

President Trump Says Joe Biden has 'Recalibrated on Everything'

Surveillance video shows Cuba Gooding Jr's alleged groping incident

Lawmakers react to Trump comments about foreign governments offering political dirt

Notre Dame to hold first mass since devastating fire

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to exit as Trump's press secretary

Bounty to Kill Baseball Great David Ortiz Was Less than $8,000: Police

Man Who Allegedly Set Fire to 3 Black Churches Faces Hate Crime Charges

Trump Says He May Not Alert FBI If Info Is Offered by Foreigners on 2020 Candidates

Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund

Off-duty deputy shot in head while waiting for food order

Red Sox icon David Ortiz takes first steps after shot in the back

Ali Stroker becomes first actress who uses wheelchair to win Tony

Helicopter pilot killed after crashing into New York City skyscraper

The latest news from America, as reported by the ABC television network.

