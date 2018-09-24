About this Show
Manifest
When Flight 828 lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, all 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same.
Starring: Melissa RoxburghJosh DallasAthena KarkanisJ.R. RamirezLuna Blaise
