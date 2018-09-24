1 season available (12 episodes)

Season3
Episode 1

Tailfin

Ben heads on an international mission with Vance to seek a clue that may finally unlock the mystery of Flight 828. An intense calling leads newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on an adventure of their own. Saanvi attempts to forget her past sins.
Episode 2

Deadhead

A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela's commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace to make a difficult decision. Ben enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend. Olive helps a new friend solve a calling.
Episode 3

Wingman

While in pursuit of criminals, Michaela is sidelined by devastating news. Ben teams up with an unusually gifted 828er to aid a young teen. As Grace confronts ancient family wounds, Olive explores ancient mythology in hopes of helping all the passengers.
Episode 4

Tailspin

Ben and Saanvi join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828. Michaela and Zeke adjust to their new home life together, but they pivot to aid a non-passenger with a looming Death Date of their own.
Episode 5

Water Landing

Michaela’s premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive. Ben tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally. Olive’s relationship with Levi leads to a fascinating discovery. Jared and Drea uncover devastating secrets. Saanvi finds herself faced with a dile
Episode 6

Graveyard Spiral

As Michaela and Zeke collide with Jace in a grueling match to survive, Ben races against the clock to save his family. When they all converge in an intense battle, the fallout will reveal a massive new clue regarding the fate of the 828 passengers.
Episode 7

Precious Cargo

Michaela questions Ben's developing relationship with Eureka. A new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers. Saanvi proves her worth through a scientific breakthrough. Angelina reaches a breaking point.
Episode 8

Destination Unknown

As Michaela and Ben join forces to aid a desperate Flight 828 passenger, Saanvi grapples with a discovery at Eureka and the burden of secrecy that comes with it. Grace and Angelina's bond deepens. A maturing Cal enlists Zeke's help in a personal matter.
Episode 9

Bogey

Ben reunites with a duplicitous foe. Michaela and Zeke’s dinner party with Jared and his new girlfriend is halted by a calling that ignites the Stone siblings to save the life of one of their own. Olive’s friendship with Levi blossoms but is tested.
Episode 10

Compass Calibration

Ben's pursuit of a vulnerable passenger's calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Michaela unearths a dangerous arsenal of 828 hate. A seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move.
Episode 11

Duty Free

The consequences of Ben’s actions test his marriage and send Grace reeling. Michaela makes a difficult decision regarding Saanvi’s secret. Cal, following his intuition, provides secret refuge to an outcast.
Episode 12

Mayday: Part 1 / Mayday: Part 2

Michaela struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat. Ben and Saanvi undertake a treacherous mission to save someone they love. Jared and Vance team up, but their partnership reveals secrets that could upend their lives.

