1 season available (1 episode)

A Tiny Audience

TV14Music • TV Series2019

In this series, Latin musicians reveal a personal secret to the "tiny" audience before them and perform songs that are meaningful to them.

In this series, Latin musicians reveal a personal secret to the "...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

Performers in this episode include: Sebastian Yatra, Natti Natasha, Juanes and Jackie Cruz.

About this Show

A Tiny Audience

In this series, Latin musicians reveal a personal secret to the "tiny" audience before them and perform songs that are meaningful to them.

TV14MusicTV Series2019
  • hd

